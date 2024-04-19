Trending
April 19, 2024 / 1:47 PM

Israel says 276 aid trucks with food, medical aid entered Gaza

By Simon Druker
Israel on Friday said 276 trucks carrying aid entered the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo courtesy Israel Defense Forces
1 of 3 | Israel on Friday said 276 trucks carrying aid entered the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo courtesy Israel Defense Forces

April 19 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Friday said that 276 trucks carrying aid entered the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

The trucks were a mixture of public and private aid, with 87 of them containing food, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, said in a statement.

Four tankers with gas for cooking were also among the convoy cleared by Israel to enter the Gaza Strip, as well as nine trucks carrying medical aid bound for the Emirati Hospital.

COGAT and the Israel Defense Forces added that cargo from hundreds more trucks remains on the Gaza side of Israel's Kerem Shalom checkpoint.

"The contents of more than 700 humanitarian aid trucks remain on the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom crossing after undergoing thorough security inspections and are waiting to be collected and distributed by U.N. agencies to the civilians of Gaza," the IDF said on X.

COGAT added that IDF will pause military operations for four hours Friday in the Tel Al-Saltan neighborhood in the southern Gaza city of Rafah to facilitate distribution of the aid.

The announcements came after eight trucks loaded with flour drove into Gaza Thursday through the Kerem Shalom crossing, marking the first U.N. World Food Program trucks since the opening of Israel's Ashdod port to international humanitarian aid.

Airdrops of humanitarian aid continue to flow into Gaza, with 144 pallets distributed Thursday.

The United Nations in March reported that Northern Gaza may already be experiencing a famine while the remainder of the territory is headed in that direction

Between 677,000 and 1.1 million people are experiencing catastrophic food insecurity, the United Nations said.

Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, said last week that the U.N. assessment was credible and said "yes" when asked by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, if that meant "famine is already occurring" in Gaza.

Ursula von der Leyen visits border to stand by Finland against Russian 'hybrid attacks'
World News // 1 hour ago
Ursula von der Leyen visits border to stand by Finland against Russian 'hybrid attacks'
April 19 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Finland's border with Russia Friday, vowing to stand by Finland against what she called Russian hybrid attacks.
Russian missile attacks kill 8 in Ukraine, damage residential building and railway
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian missile attacks kill 8 in Ukraine, damage residential building and railway
April 19 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove, Ukraine Friday destroyed several floors of a residential building killing eight people and damaging a railway station, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
World News // 8 hours ago
Reports: Israel attacks military base in central Iran
April 19 (UPI) -- Explosions were reported early Friday near a military base in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, according to state-run news, as Israel appears have attacked the Middle Eastern country.
Two Polish men arrested over attack on Navalny aide Leonid Volkov
World News // 5 hours ago
Two Polish men arrested over attack on Navalny aide Leonid Volkov
April 19 (UPI) -- Two Polish men have been arrested in Poland on suspicion of carrying out a "brutal" attack on exiled Russian political dissident Leonid Volkov, former chief of staff of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
India heads to the polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for third term
World News // 7 hours ago
India heads to the polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for third term
April 19 (UPI) -- Hundreds of millions of voters in India, the world's largest democracy, are heading to the polls in a parliamentary election in which the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party's Narendra Modi running for re-election.
North Korea condemns U.N. envoy's 'aid-begging trip' to Asia
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea condemns U.N. envoy's 'aid-begging trip' to Asia
SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- North Korea on Friday slammed a visit to Asia by the top U.S. envoy to the United Nations as an "aid-begging trip" meant to prop up an "illegal" sanctions regime against the isolated state.
Kenya's defense chief dies in helicopter crash
World News // 12 hours ago
Kenya's defense chief dies in helicopter crash
April 19 (UPI) -- Kenya's Chief of Defense Gen. Francis Omondi Ogolla has been killed in a helicopter crash, the East African nation's president said.
Trans-rights advocates decry Scottish clinic's decision to stop puberty blockers for children
World News // 22 hours ago
Trans-rights advocates decry Scottish clinic's decision to stop puberty blockers for children
April 18 (UPI) -- Scotland's only gender clinic has paused hormone treatment for patients younger than 18 following a landmark review of the treatment.
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran drone program in response to Israel attack
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran drone program in response to Israel attack
April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday announced new Iran sanctions for the drone and missile attack on Israel.
London Met Police infiltrate company that helped phishing cybercriminals
World News // 1 day ago
London Met Police infiltrate company that helped phishing cybercriminals
April 18 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday they have infiltrated a global online fraud service called LabHost, used by more than 2,000 cybercriminals to create fake websites to trick unwitting users out of money and v
