Advertisement
World News
April 14, 2024 / 7:03 PM

Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'

By Mark Moran
Displaced Palestinians attend a special morning prayer to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at a school-turned-shelter in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 2 | Displaced Palestinians attend a special morning prayer to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at a school-turned-shelter in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Thousands of Palestinians, including men, women, children, and elderly people, reportedly came under fire Sunday while returning to their homes in northern Gaza, many of them displaced since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7th, 2023, prompting the latest chapter of the decades-long war.

"I am going home. I have been displaced for six months. We live in a tent because our house was struck," a young boy named Omar Al-Dahdouh said, while traversing the coastal road of Al Rasheed, carrying a bag of flour on his shoulder, and holding his younger sibling's hand, sobbing as he walked.

Advertisement

"I am not afraid. If I must die, I will die, but I don't want to live this anymore. I want to go home, I'm tired. My siblings need to live," he continued.

Advertisement

CNN video show families walking with their belongings, some riding bicycles, donkey carts and pick-up trucks, smiling and snapping photographs.

Related

"I'm going to Gaza City. It's enough. We need to go back to our homes and lands. We are tired of displacement... we heard people saying we can go back, but no one official told us. We'll leave it to God," Majd El-Aqqad said.

This is the first time war regfugees have began headingback to Gaza in sich large numbers. Some of the travelers said tney heard the Israeli military was allowing women and children to return, and others said their relatives were allowed to cross over.

The Istaeli Defense Force said the reports were false.

"The northern Gaza Strip continues to be an active war zone and return to the area is not currently permitted," IDF said.

In the video shot for CNN, an elderly woman named Um Mohammad walks along Al Rasheed carrying a heavy bag on her head and two others in her arms, trying to return home.

She cried and praed for God to protect them.

"I don't know anything about my house. It's our home and our land. The Israelis displaced us and humiliated us," she said.

Advertisement

"We are tired here. We have been displaced for 191 days," Malak Abu Nada, a woman from Jabalya, told CNN.

Many of the people who attempted to head north had been gone to Rafah, where Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been threatening to launch an offensive that the UN said would lead to a "humanitarian catastrophe."

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that the toll in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 33,729 dead and 76,371 people injured.

Ahmad Ramadan told CNN he had tried to travel north on Al Rasheed but was turned back by Israeli soldiers because he is a man.

"We heard the road was open to Gaza City, so we thought we'd go," Um Awni Al-Jarousha told CNN. "When they saw men with us, they started shooting at us. We are tired and humiliated."

CNN video shows people turning around, heading south with the sound of drones and planes overhead. Missiles are seen in the distance while people run in panic.

"We reached all the way to the checkpoint until we saw Israeli tanks. We headed back because they fired towards us. We didn't see anyone make it to the other side. We risked our children's lives to cross, but apparently it was all a lie," one woman said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
World News // 1 day ago
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
April 13 (UPI) -- Six people were stabbed to death and a man wielding a knife shot dead by police Saturday at a shopping mall in Sydney, authorities said.
Iran launches drone strike at Israel after attack on Damascus embassy
World News // 1 day ago
Iran launches drone strike at Israel after attack on Damascus embassy
April 13 (UPI) -- Iran on Saturday launched more than 300 drones at Israel, according to Israeli defense officials.
Biden returns to White House after Iranian forces seize container ship
World News // 1 day ago
Biden returns to White House after Iranian forces seize container ship
April 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden cut short his weekend vacation and returned to the White House Saturday after the Iranian seizure of an Israel-related container ship made the threat of retaliation more tangible.
Ukrainian commander warns Russian attacks on eastern front escalating
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian commander warns Russian attacks on eastern front escalating
April 13 (UPI) -- Russia's offensive on the eastern front has escalated "significantly" in recent days, Ukraine's armed forces commander-in-chief said Saturday.
11 Pakistanis shot and killed as terror attacks surge in Balochistan region
World News // 1 day ago
11 Pakistanis shot and killed as terror attacks surge in Balochistan region
April 13 (UPI) -- Armed militants have shot and killed at least 11 people in two separate incidents in Pakistan's Balochistan region, authorities said Saturday.
Top North Korean, Chinese leaders mark 75 years of close diplomatic ties
World News // 1 day ago
Top North Korean, Chinese leaders mark 75 years of close diplomatic ties
April 13 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to strengthen his country's ties with China during bilateral meetings with senior Chinese officials, including its No. 3 leader, in Pyongyang on Saturday.
IDF recovers body of missing Israeli teen in West Bank as Jewish settlers riot
World News // 1 day ago
IDF recovers body of missing Israeli teen in West Bank as Jewish settlers riot
April 13 (UPI) -- A missing 14-year-old Israeli boy was found dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Saturday following an intense search during which Jewish settlers stormed a nearby Palestinian village.
1 dead, dozens trapped after cable car crash in Turkey
World News // 1 day ago
1 dead, dozens trapped after cable car crash in Turkey
April 13 (UPI) -- One person is dead, at least 10 more were injured and dozens are trapped high above ground on Saturday after an accident on a mountainous cable car in Southern Turkey.
Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
World News // 2 days ago
Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
April 12 (UPI) -- Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli died in Florence Friday. He was 83.
European Union watchdog says it found no link to weight loss drugs, suicidal thoughts
World News // 2 days ago
European Union watchdog says it found no link to weight loss drugs, suicidal thoughts
April 12 (UPI) -- The European Union pharmaceutical watchdog said on Friday that diabetes and weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are not tied to arise in suicidal thoughts and self-injury.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran launches drone strike at Israel after attack on Damascus embassy
Iran launches drone strike at Israel after attack on Damascus embassy
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
Man who stole police helmet 'war trophy' during Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
Man who stole police helmet 'war trophy' during Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
Fla. Gov. DeSantis signs controversial laws limiting oversight of police
Fla. Gov. DeSantis signs controversial laws limiting oversight of police
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement