World News
April 8, 2024 / 6:08 PM

Defying U.S., Netanyahu announces 'there is date' for Israel to invade Rafah

By Sheri Walsh
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday "there is a date" for Israeli Defense Forces to invade Rafah, despite U.S. objections. "This victory requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions there. This will happen," Netanyahu said.
1 of 4 | Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday "there is a date" for Israeli Defense Forces to invade Rafah, despite U.S. objections. "This victory requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions there. This will happen," Netanyahu said. File Pool Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday "there is a date" for Israeli Defense Forces to invade Rafah, a move the United States opposes, as he argued the southern city is the only path to victory.

"Today I received a detailed report on the talks in Cairo. We are working constantly to attain our objectives, first and foremost the release of all of our hostages and the achieving of total victory over Hamas," Netanyahu said in a videotaped statement posted Monday on X.

"This victory requires entering Rafah and eliminating the terrorist battalions there. This will happen; there is a date."

The Biden administration has repeatedly warned against an Israeli forces invasion of Rafah over fears it would create a humanitarian disaster. Last week's IDF strike that accidentally killed seven World Central Kitchen workers has only added to the concern.

"We have made clear to Israel that we think a full-scale military invasion of Rafah would have an enormously harmful effect on civilians and that it would ultimately hurt Israel's security," said U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, who added the Biden administration has not been informed of an invasion date.

Currently, there are an estimated 1.5 million civilians, according to the United Nations, seeking refuge in Rafah since fleeing their homes in northern Gaza at the start of the war.

Last week, Netanyahu said Israel will enter Rafah with or without U.S. support.

"We have no choice because our very existence is on the line," Netanyahu said last month.

"I hope we don't act alone -- we will if we have to. But I don't think we are alone because I think we enjoy the support of the broad section of the American people across the political spectrum and I hope we enjoy your continued support, as well," Netanyahu said.

Israel's National Security Minister Ben-Gvir warned Israel's government will fall, and Netanyahu will "cease to have a mandate to serve as prime minister," if Israel's war with Hamas ends without attacking the terror group in Rafah.

Israel began its war against Hamas in Gaza, after the terror group launched a surprise attack on Oct. 7 that resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and 253 others taken hostage. Since the war began 32,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

U.S. National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters Monday that "we have consistently made clear that we don't support a major ground operation in Rafah."

"I would also add that we don't see any signs that such a major ground operation is imminent, or that these troops are being repositioned," Kirby added.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dormer and National Security Adviser Teach Hanegbi are expected to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with officials from the Biden administration.

"The Israelis have assured us that there will be no operations in and around Rafah until we have had a chance to talk to them at greater length about the viable options and alternatives to a major ground operation," Kirby said.

