April 7, 2024 / 11:06 AM

Iran's top commander warns Israel it committed 'suicide' with Damascus attack

By Adam Schrader
Emergency and security personnel inspect the rubble at the site of strikes that hit a building annexed to the Iranian embassy in Syria's capital Damascus on April 1. Photo by Syrian Arab News Agency/ UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The top commander of Iran's military warned Israel on Sunday that it would retaliate after Israel launched an attack Monday that destroyed Iran's consulate in Damascus, the capital of Syria.

Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a top commander in the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, was killed in the strike with his deputy, Gen. Mohammad Hadi Hajriahimi. The Quds Force specializes in unconventional warfare and military intelligence.

Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Iran's top military commander, said in a statement to the semi-official Iranian Students' News Agency that the Israeli strike would not go unanswered and that the retaliation would be carried out "with precision."

He said the Damascus strike was "suicide committed by Israel" and would lead to the destruction of U.S.-backed Israel, which has also been conducting military operations in neighboring Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza.

The commander warned the United States that it blamed America for Israel's actions and said the U.S. should be held accountable. Israel and its allies had already been bracing for retaliation since Israel's attack, leading U.S. officials to believe Iran could target American assets in the region.

Mohammad Jamshidi, the deputy head of the Iranian president's office for political affairs, said Friday on social media that United States officials have asked Iran not to target American assets in its retaliation. Iranian media has suggested Israel conducted the strike to drag the U.S. into direct conflict with Iran.

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said during a parliamentary session on Sunday that Israel's airstrike on a diplomatic mission shows that Israel "brazenly violates all international law," according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency. Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi warned Sunday that Israeli embassies are now no longer safe.

Safavi also encouraged the Palestinian militia Hamas to preserve its strength and continue its offensive operations against Israel, as he said that the Israeli occupation has led to "war crimes, genocide, rape and famine."

U.N. experts have previously expressed alarm at reports of rape of Palestinian women amid the war, while experts have long expressed concern of sexual violence against Palestinian women detained by Israeli forces. And Israel is currently facing charges of genocide levied by South Africa.

Israel defends using AI database Lavender of alleged Hamas targets
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel defends using AI database Lavender of alleged Hamas targets
April 7 (UPI) -- Israel on Sunday defended its use of Lavender, an artificial intelligence software, in the collection and analysis of information about alleged Hamas targets ahead of military operations.
Protesters call for hostage deal before 6-month anniversary of Hamas attacks
World News // 16 hours ago
Protesters call for hostage deal before 6-month anniversary of Hamas attacks
April 6 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of anti-government protestors rallied in Tel Aviv Saturday evening calling for a Gaza hostage deal after Israeli forces recovered the body of one of the hostages.
Israeli forces recover slain hostage's body in Khan Younis
World News // 18 hours ago
Israeli forces recover slain hostage's body in Khan Younis
April 6 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces recovered the remains of Elad Katzir, who was among more than 200 hostages captured during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Russian authorities evacuate 2,000 people after dam bursts
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian authorities evacuate 2,000 people after dam bursts
April 6 (UPI) -- Russian authorities have ordered citizens to evacuate parts of the Ural mountains city of Orsk after a dam burst, according to official media.
Mexico suspends diplomatic relations with Ecuador following embassy raid
World News // 21 hours ago
Mexico suspends diplomatic relations with Ecuador following embassy raid
April 6 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Saturday announced the suspension of diplomatic relations with Ecuador after Ecuadorian police stormed Mexico's embassy in Quito Friday evening.
Australia calls for 'full accountability' after IDF strike on aid workers
World News // 21 hours ago
Australia calls for 'full accountability' after IDF strike on aid workers
April 6 (UPI) -- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has demanded Israel take "full accountability" for the airstrike that killed seven humanitarian workers, including one Australian, in what she described as a "deadly failure."
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Netherlands protest
World News // 1 day ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Netherlands protest
April 6 (UPI) -- Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was arrested Saturday during a climate demonstration blocking a highway in the Hague, the Netherlands, photos showed. 
6 dead, 11 hospitalized in overnight Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv
World News // 1 day ago
6 dead, 11 hospitalized in overnight Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv
April 6 (UPI) -- Six people were killed and 11 more are hospitalized Saturday following a wave of overnight Russian drone strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, its mayor said.
Ukrainian intelligence says it destroyed 6 fighter aircraft in Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian intelligence says it destroyed 6 fighter aircraft in Russia
April 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine's intelligence service, the SBU, says it destroyed six Russian military jets at the Morozovsk airbase in Russia's Rostov region, the Kyiv Independant, BBC and CNN report, citing unnamed Ukrainian military sources
European Union pledges $290 million to support Armenia
World News // 2 days ago
European Union pledges $290 million to support Armenia
April 5 (UPI) -- The European Union on Friday announced a $292 million commitment to Armenia meant to move the country away from its ages-long alignment with Russia.
