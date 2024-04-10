Trending
World News
April 10, 2024 / 5:33 PM

Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr holiday in shadow of Israel's war with Hamas

'There is no joy, no delight' on this holiday, says one displaced Palestinian in war-torn region

By Sheri Walsh
Palestinians purchase goods in a popular Rafah market Monday in preparation for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Fitr celebrations, amid ruins left behind by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. Muslims around the world started celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday Tuesday night, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan with new clothes, toys and special sweets. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Palestinians purchase goods in a popular Rafah market Monday in preparation for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Fitr celebrations, amid ruins left behind by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. Muslims around the world started celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday Tuesday night, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan with new clothes, toys and special sweets. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

April 10 (UPI) -- Displaced Palestinians in Gaza are marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr, which at any other time would be a three-day celebratory holiday to break the fasting period.

This year, it is a reminder of Israel's war with Hamas and the attacks that have killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.

"There is no joy or appetite for celebrating the holy occasion," Ahmed Ismail, a shopkeeper in southern Gaza's Rafah told Al Jazeera. "Even children have no interest in toys as they did in the past. This is the worst season we have ever lived."

Muslims mark the end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr to show gratitude to Allah. The holiday is typically celebrated with family sharing large meals.

"Eid right now is basically dead. There is no joy, no delight," said Ahlam Saleh, who was displaced from northern Gaza.

Many Palestinians are gathering in destroyed mosques and homes, as Israel's war in Gaza continues. More than 70% of the homes have been damaged or destroyed since the start of the war in October, according to the United Nations. And half of the 2.2 million people in Gaza are close to starvation, according to last month's report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

This is the "highest number of people facing catastrophic hunger ever recorded ... anywhere, anytime," by the IPC, said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We are spending the Eid in the tent -- where else will we spend it? Mohammad told CNN. "I never expected in my life to spend Eid like this."

Another man "thanked God," saying "we are alive for Eid" before adding "we were alive for Ramadan, but it was a time of exhaustion and devastation."

Saleh, who baked ka'ak biscuits with other women in Deir al Balah for the city's children, said "kids are going to wake up to Eid today without parents."

"We are trying to make our kids happy, make those around us happy, remind them of the smell of Eid. We have nothing else to give the kids except this."

Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Gaza

Palestinians attend a special morning prayer to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Rafah, southern Gaza on April 10, 2024. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

