Trending
Advertisement
Voices
April 9, 2024 / 8:08 AM

Rebuilding Gaza was 'Herculean' task before war; crises will outlive bombing

By Dima Nazzal, Georgia Institute of Technology
Palestinian children wait to receive a portion of food at a makeshift charity kitchen in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 2. Israeli bombing has lead to widespread hunger. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 7 | Palestinian children wait to receive a portion of food at a makeshift charity kitchen in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 2. Israeli bombing has lead to widespread hunger. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Over a decade ago, a United Nations report described the Gaza Strip as virtually unlivable, adding that it would require "Herculean efforts" to change that.

Today, after six months of bombardment, mass displacement and siege by Israel, the task of rebuilding Gaza seems practically unimaginable.

Advertisement

I'm a scholar and a systems engineer who, as research director of the Center for Health and Humanitarian Systems at Georgia Tech, looks at the intersection of public health and education, with a focus on optimizing systems for effective and equitable access to essential services.

I know that in the best of times, designing complex systems that involve people, communities, technologies and limited resources -- often with conflicting priorities and impacting multiple segments of society -- is an extremely complex challenge. Doing so in the midst of a geopolitical conflict makes the problem seem infeasible.

Advertisement

But what we are dealing with now in Gaza is on a different scale altogether. The enclave is facing cascading crises -- a condition in which multiple interrelated crises occur sequentially or simultaneously, each triggering or exacerbating the next. And as hard as it is to look beyond the daily horrors of warfare in Gaza, there will be a time when the world starts to turn to recovery and reconstruction. The concern is that the cascading crises will make this process that much harder and moreover amplify the human costs of this conflict for years to come.

Beyond death toll

As the 2012 U.N. report questioning Gaza's "livability" alludes to, the occupied enclave has long faced severe problems relating to providing for the people living in what is one of the most densely populated areas in the world. My mother, who lives in the West Bank, often visited Gaza in her capacity as a member of the Palestinian National Council and the General Secretariat of the General Union of Palestinian Women. She would share tales of its rich culture but also of noticeable issues like the persistent sewage smell and unemployment exceeding 45%.

Of course, after months of Israeli bombardment following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, the immediate concern is for people's lives. Already, the conflict has killed more than 33,000 people in Gaza, according to health authorities in Gaza.

Advertisement

But devastation caused by armed conflicts extends beyond immediate casualties. Causal pathways -- that is, chains of events through which the long-term consequences will be felt -- mean the current conflict will almost certainly lead to lasting societal and health crises. And these, research has shown, can overshadow the destruction that results from an active conflict both in scope and in severity.

Analysis of 13 recent armed conflicts by the Geneva Declaration Secretariat, a U.N.-backed initiative, found that indirect deaths exceeded direct deaths in 12 of them.

The report places a conservative estimate that for every person directly killed by war, four more are killed by its indirect consequences -- things such as waterborne diseases due to the lack of safe, clean water and destruction of water sanitation facilities, or deaths due to birth complications because of health services being disrupted.

Given the scale and scope of destruction of six months of bombing, the consequential impact of war in Gaza may be even worse. And whereas there is usually a lag before these effects are felt, in Gaza they are already occurring. Economic collapse, infrastructure destruction, environmental damage and displacement have created a multidimensional crisis.

Compromised systems

Advertisement

To understand the challenge of overcoming cascading crises in Gaza, it is worth taking a snapshot at the impact of the months-long conflict.

The war has devastated the enclave's economy. The United Nations estimated in mid-February that almost half of all cropland had been damaged and that some 70% of Gaza's fishing fleet had reportedly been destroyed.

In the first few months of bombing, nearly 70% of Gaza's 439,000 homes and about half of all buildings -- including commercial outlets -- were damaged or destroyed.

Meanwhile, the destruction of Gaza's health infrastructure has led to about three-quarters of hospitals and two-thirds of primary healthcare clinics shutting down, leaving only 10 out of 36 hospitals barely functioning -- amputations are carried out without anesthesia, and miscarriages have increased by 300%.

This health crisis has been worsened by a lack of clean water and essential medical supplies. It has contributed to soaring rates of infectious diseases, acute respiratory infections, severe dehydration and diarrhea.

Hospitals and clinics struggle to operate without electricity, and many healthcare workers have been injured or killed, which drastically affects the capacity of the health care system. And many schools and universities have been destroyed, making education inaccessible. When the war does end, Palestinians in Gaza will emerge from conflict with their education, health, housing and economic systems all deeply compromised.

Advertisement

Cost of rebuilding

These factors are all interconnected. In other words, they worsen one another and create a cascading effect of negative outcomes for Palestinians in Gaza. Take, for example, the issue of mass displacement, with 1.7 million people forced from homes that have been largely destroyed: This impacts people's ability to make a living, leading to increased poverty and a higher risk of malnutrition.

The conflict's aftermath necessitates rebuilding multiple facets of society, including social structures, health, infrastructure and education -- all of which have been disrupted in profound ways.

Take education as another example: The disruption of schooling for children not only affects individual learning and development but also has long-term implications for the overall well-being of the community. The trauma of war means many children will face severe challenges even when the bombs stop. This education loss will impair employment opportunities, which in turn has an effect on the overall economy.

Addressing this will require an integrated approach that not only focuses on the physical rebuilding of schools but also considers the quality of education and psychological and social support for children. The United Nations projects that 1 million children -- almost every single child in Gaza -- will need mental health and psychosocial support.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the reconstruction of Gaza's public health systems will require solutions that are not just about addressing immediate medical needs, but that also consider the broader infrastructure -- including mental health services and vaccination programs, as well as the provision of essential medications.

Rebuilding cities facing cascading crises the nature of which Gaza is confronted with is a daunting prospect. And while the task may seem insurmountable at the present, with cooperation, coordination and courage it is not unachievable.The Conversation

But it is a challenge that becomes that much more difficult with each day that the war in Gaza goes on.

Dima Nazzal is a director of professional practice at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Scenes from Gaza: Palestinians in Rafah dig out from attack

Palestinians search the rubble of homes destroyed by an overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 25, 2024. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

New law gives U.K. workforce more flexibility from first day of job
Voices // 1 day ago
New law gives U.K. workforce more flexibility from first day of job
April 8 (UPI) -- Employees in the United Kingdom have just received a new right to request flexible working arrangements from the first day of a new job.
Supplement industry leans on three marketing myths
Voices // 3 days ago
Supplement industry leans on three marketing myths
April 5 (UPI) -- The business of supplements is booming, and with all the hype around them, it's easy to forget what they actually are: substances that can powerfully affect the body and your health, yet aren't regulated like drugs are.
Nex Benedict's suicide coincides with a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws
Voices // 4 days ago
Nex Benedict's suicide coincides with a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws
April 4 (UPI) -- The news of Nex Benedict's death generated outrage from LGBTQ+ rights activists, who connected the tragedy to the sentiment and ideology behind a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws sweeping the country.
At 75, with new members, Russian threat, NATO needs a new strategy
Voices // 6 days ago
At 75, with new members, Russian threat, NATO needs a new strategy
April 4 is an important date in American history, particularly after World War II. On that date 75 years ago, 12 states gathered in Washington to sign a treaty that created the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Ontario school boards are suing social media platforms as 'public nuisance'
Voices // 1 week ago
Ontario school boards are suing social media platforms as 'public nuisance'
April 2 (UPI) -- Four of Ontario's largest school boards have brought a lawsuit against four of the biggest social media companies for causing an epidemic of addiction among teens. The boards are seeking over $4 billion in damages.
Is this the least productive Congress ever? Yes, but not just because they're lazy
Voices // 1 week ago
Is this the least productive Congress ever? Yes, but not just because they're lazy
April 1 (UPI) -- Congress has once again been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, with multiple news outlets in recent months touting the current 118th Congress as possibly the least productive in the institution's history.
Tweaking U.S. trade policy could help reduce migration from Central America
Voices // 1 week ago
Tweaking U.S. trade policy could help reduce migration from Central America
March 29 (UPI) -- Small changes to U.S. trade policy could significantly reduce the number of migrants arriving at the southern border, according to our peer-reviewed study, which was recently published in The World Economy.
Climate change may be driving up price of Easter chocolate
Voices // 1 week ago
Climate change may be driving up price of Easter chocolate
March 28 (UPI) -- Chocolate eggs and bunnies cost more than ever this Easter -- but the farmers who make these treats possible are in dire straits.
Joe Biden needs to make voters understand how to make this 'the best of times'
Voices // 1 week ago
Joe Biden needs to make voters understand how to make this 'the best of times'
Joe Biden must understand that the presidency will likely be decided on whether he can convince Americans he is fit to serve another term. He must take a new approach.
Gary, Ind.'s lawsuit against gunmakers is shot down by new law after 25 years
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Gary, Ind.'s lawsuit against gunmakers is shot down by new law after 25 years
March 26 (UPI) -- After 25 years of legal wrangling, a lawsuit described as "the most consequential legal case against the gun industry in this country" appears to have met its end -- but the industry isn't out of the legal woods yet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida woman finds nearly 8-foot alligator inside her home
Florida woman finds nearly 8-foot alligator inside her home
Georgia woman blames 'God,' solar eclipse for Florida interstate shooting
Georgia woman blames 'God,' solar eclipse for Florida interstate shooting
3 dead, including gunman, in Las Vegas law office shooting
3 dead, including gunman, in Las Vegas law office shooting
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2 million
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2 million
Security Council moves forward with State of Palestine's application for U.N. membership
Security Council moves forward with State of Palestine's application for U.N. membership
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement