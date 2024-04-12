Advertisement
World News
April 12, 2024 / 6:11 PM

Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

By Ehren Wynder
Roberto Cavalli arrives for the amfAR's annual Fashion Week New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York in 2012. The italian fashion designer famous for his bold animal prints died Friday at age 83. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Roberto Cavalli arrives for the amfAR's annual Fashion Week New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York in 2012. The italian fashion designer famous for his bold animal prints died Friday at age 83. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli died in Florence Friday. He was 83.

His namesake company, which he founded in 1970, announced his death in a post on Instagram.

Advertisement

"Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves," the post read. "Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished."

Cavalli is best known for his bold prints inspired by animals such as zebras, jaguars, cheetahs and more.

Related

Born into a family of artists, Cavalli studied at the Art Institute of Florence and brought a creative touch to fashion design.

Cavalli in the '70s developed and patented an innovative process of printing animal patterns on leather and denim.

"I copy the dress of an animal because I love to copy God. I think God is the most fantastic designer," Cavalli said in a quote via Instagram.

Fausto Puglisi, who was named creative director of the Roberto Cavalli brand in 2020, continues to design the collections.

"Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always," Puglisi said in a statement. "It is the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style.

Advertisement

"Rest in peace, you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me."

Many famous celebrities have worn Cavalli on the red carpet, including Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Madonna.

The brand in February debuted its fall/winter 2024-25 collection, featuring marble-inspired prints meant to represent "a woman's readiness to transform, evolve and reinterpret herself."

Latest Headlines

European Union watchdog says it found no link to weight loss drugs, suicidal thoughts
World News // 5 hours ago
European Union watchdog says it found no link to weight loss drugs, suicidal thoughts
April 12 (UPI) -- The European Union pharmaceutical watchdog said on Friday that diabetes and weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are not tied to arise in suicidal thoughts and self-injury.
Polish parliament advances bills to loosen near-total abortion ban
World News // 6 hours ago
Polish parliament advances bills to loosen near-total abortion ban
April 12 (UPI) -- Polish lawmakers Friday advanced four draft bills aimed at loosening the nation's near-total ban on abortion.
Belgium opens probe into Russian propaganda group targeting EU elections
World News // 6 hours ago
Belgium opens probe into Russian propaganda group targeting EU elections
April 12 (UPI) -- Belgium's Prime Minister is accusing a pro-Russian propaganda network of paying members of the European Parliament to promote the Kremlin's agenda.
Bank of England to update inflation forecasting after Bernanke review
World News // 7 hours ago
Bank of England to update inflation forecasting after Bernanke review
April 12 (UPI) -- The Bank of England said Friday it will reform its inflation forecasting after a review by former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. The bank called it a once in a generation action.
IDF says first Gaza food aid trucks have entered through northern Israel crossing
World News // 8 hours ago
IDF says first Gaza food aid trucks have entered through northern Israel crossing
April 12 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that the first food aid trucks have gone into Gaza from the newly opened northern crossing from Israel.
Pope Francis to embark on tour of Southeast Asia, Oceania
World News // 10 hours ago
Pope Francis to embark on tour of Southeast Asia, Oceania
April 12 (UPI) -- Pope Francis will visit Indonesia, the country with the world's largest Muslim-majority population, and three other Asian nations in September, the Vatican announced on Friday.
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
World News // 1 day ago
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy have rescued three people who were stranded on Pikelot, Atoll, for more than a week, the Coast Guard said Thursday.
President Joe Biden hosts trilateral summit with Philippines, Japanese leaders
World News // 1 day ago
President Joe Biden hosts trilateral summit with Philippines, Japanese leaders
April 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday hosted the first-ever trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to strengthen alliances in the Indo-Pacific.
Human-rights activist Vladimir Kara-Murza marks 2 years in Russian jail
World News // 1 day ago
Human-rights activist Vladimir Kara-Murza marks 2 years in Russian jail
April 11 (UPI) -- Kremlin critic and human-rights activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Thursday marked two years in what the U.S. State Department says is unjust detention. The U.S. considers his sentence spurious and politically motivated.
Ukraine parliament, facing pressing need, passes military mobilization bill
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine parliament, facing pressing need, passes military mobilization bill
April 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine's parliament Thursday passed a military mobilization bill to update the legal framework on conscription with goal of increasing military mobilization in 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI director warns of 'attacks' on American soil
FBI director warns of 'attacks' on American soil
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
Prosecutor appointed to probe Georgia's Lt. Gov. in Trump election subversion case
Prosecutor appointed to probe Georgia's Lt. Gov. in Trump election subversion case
Neo-Nazi member who stole helmet 'war trophy' on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Neo-Nazi member who stole helmet 'war trophy' on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
1 person dead, multiple injured after stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
1 person dead, multiple injured after stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement