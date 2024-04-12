Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at 83

Roberto Cavalli arrives for the amfAR's annual Fashion Week New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York in 2012. The italian fashion designer famous for his bold animal prints died Friday at age 83. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli died in Florence Friday. He was 83. His namesake company, which he founded in 1970, announced his death in a post on Instagram. Advertisement

"Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves," the post read. "Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished."

Cavalli is best known for his bold prints inspired by animals such as zebras, jaguars, cheetahs and more.

Born into a family of artists, Cavalli studied at the Art Institute of Florence and brought a creative touch to fashion design.

Cavalli in the '70s developed and patented an innovative process of printing animal patterns on leather and denim.

"I copy the dress of an animal because I love to copy God. I think God is the most fantastic designer," Cavalli said in a quote via Instagram.

Fausto Puglisi, who was named creative director of the Roberto Cavalli brand in 2020, continues to design the collections.

"Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always," Puglisi said in a statement. "It is the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style.

Advertisement

"Rest in peace, you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me."

Many famous celebrities have worn Cavalli on the red carpet, including Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Madonna.

The brand in February debuted its fall/winter 2024-25 collection, featuring marble-inspired prints meant to represent "a woman's readiness to transform, evolve and reinterpret herself."