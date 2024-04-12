Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 12, 2024 / 3:28 PM

PBS NewsHour co-host Robert MacNeil dies at 93

By Ehren Wynder

April 12 (UPI) -- Longtime PBS news anchor Robert MacNeil died Friday. He was 93.

MacNeil died of natural causes at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, his daughter Alison MacNeil confirmed.

Advertisement

PBSNewsHour in a post on X, described the Canadian-born news anchor as "a driving force behind the show."

"A lifelong lover of language, literature and the arts, MacNeil's trade was using words," the post read. "Combined with his reporter's knack for being where the action was, he harnessed that passion to cover some of the biggest stories of his time, while his refusal to sensationalize the news sprung from respect for viewers."

Related

MacNeil is best known as the co-host of the long-running MacNeil/Lehrer Report on PBS alongside Jim Lehrer.

The two joined forces in 1973 to cover the Senate Watergate Hearings for PBS, which won them an Emmy Award and led to their collaboration on the MacNeil/Lehrer Report two years afterward.

The half-hour broadcasts focused on one news issue per day and dove behind the headlines, offering more in-depth analysis than many commercial news networks.

The show was expanded in 1983 to become The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour, the nation's first full hour evening news program covering multiple topics.

Advertisement

Lehrer died in 2020 at age 85.

Born in 1931 in Montreal, MacNeil had a brief acting career before transitioning into the newsroom, signing on to ITV as a reporter and later as an editor for Reuters.

MacNeil joined NBC News in 1960 and was on the ground in Dallas when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

He interviewed such high profile figures as Martin Luther King Jr., Ayatollah Khomeini and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

He is survived by four children and five grand children.

Notable deaths of 2024

O.J. Simpson
O.J. Simpson attends his trial in Las Vegas on September 19, 2008. Simpson, famously known as a football star who won the Heisman Trophy before he was accused and later acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, has died at the age of 76 on April 10 following a battle with cancer. Simpson, who also starred in movies, was later found liable for the deaths in a civil trial and was found guilty on 12 charges for a separate incident in 2008. Photo by Ethan Miller/Pool | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Pew: Of U.S. Catholics, 75% approve of Pope Francis even as approval falls 8 points from 2021
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Pew: Of U.S. Catholics, 75% approve of Pope Francis even as approval falls 8 points from 2021
April 12 (UPI) -- A Pew Research poll published Friday shows 75% of American Catholics have favorable views of Pope Francis. It's a drop of 8 points from a 2021 poll.
Donald Trump, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to meet at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Donald Trump, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to meet at Mar-a-Lago
April 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson is meeting with former President Donald Trump Friday as he faces threats to the gavel.
House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate
April 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. House passed its latest FISA bill, reauthorizing its government surveillance powers on a 273-147 bipartisan vote. House Speaker Mike Johnson failed at first to get it passed due to division with the GOP confer
Abortion initiative likely going to Colorado ballot in November after signature goal met
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Abortion initiative likely going to Colorado ballot in November after signature goal met
April 12 (UPI) -- A Colorado advocacy group says it now has enough signatures to add a measure to the ballot in November that would enshrine access to abortion in the state's constitution.
Battleground Arizona: Senate race spotlights voters' independence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Battleground Arizona: Senate race spotlights voters' independence
April 12 (UPI) -- As Democrats and Republicans jostle for control of the U.S. Senate in the November elections, Arizona and its large population of independent voters is a particularly contentious battleground.
'Multiple serious injuries' after reportedly stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Multiple serious injuries' after reportedly stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
April 12 (UPI) -- At least 16 people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety building Friday.
In marking World Quantum Day, FBI warns of national security risk from emerging tech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In marking World Quantum Day, FBI warns of national security risk from emerging tech
April 12 (UPI) -- In preparation for the upcoming World Quantum Day, the Federal Bureau of Investigation outlined its commitment to keep emerging technologies, such as quantum computing, out of the hands of foreign adversaries.
U.S. Treasury sanctions four Hamas cyber, UAV leaders
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions four Hamas cyber, UAV leaders
April 12 (UPI) -- The United States is imposing sanctions against four members of Hamas based in Gaza and Lebanon, the Treasury Department announced Friday.
Survey: 38% of U.S. renters believe they will never own a home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Survey: 38% of U.S. renters believe they will never own a home
April 12 (UPI) -- Expensive home prices and soaring mortgage rates have nearly two in five U.S. renters believing that they will never own a home because of the overall cost, according to a new survey released by Redfin Friday.
Airlines urge Biden administration to cap number of U.S.-China flights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Airlines urge Biden administration to cap number of U.S.-China flights
April 12 (UPI) -- The biggest players in the American commercial aviation industry asked the Biden administration to restrict the number of flights between the United States and China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI director warns of 'attacks' on American soil
FBI director warns of 'attacks' on American soil
Harvard returns to requiring standardized test scores for admissions
Harvard returns to requiring standardized test scores for admissions
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
Speaking to Congress, Japan's Kishida urges U.S. to overcome 'self-doubt' of world role
Speaking to Congress, Japan's Kishida urges U.S. to overcome 'self-doubt' of world role
Prosecutor appointed to probe Georgia's Lt. Gov. in Trump election subversion case
Prosecutor appointed to probe Georgia's Lt. Gov. in Trump election subversion case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement