Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 11, 2024 / 2:12 PM

Human-rights activist Vladimir Kara-Murza marks 2 years in Russian jail

By Doug Cunningham
Human-rights activist Vladimir Kara-Murza on Thursday marked two years in Russian detention for dissenting on Russia's war on Ukraine. The State Department said his imprisonment is unjust. In 2018, he and his wife, Yevgenia, paid respects to the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., at the U.S. Capitol. File Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI
Human-rights activist Vladimir Kara-Murza on Thursday marked two years in Russian detention for dissenting on Russia's war on Ukraine. The State Department said his imprisonment is unjust. In 2018, he and his wife, Yevgenia, paid respects to the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., at the U.S. Capitol. File Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Kremlin critic and human-rights activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Thursday marked two years in what the U.S. State Department says is unjust detention. The United States considers his sentence spurious and politically motivated.

"His unjust conviction, egregious 25-year sentence, and continued imprisonment demonstrate the Kremlin's determination to silence dissent, punish critics, and suppress fundamental freedoms," the State Department said in a statement on Thursday. "A tireless advocate for political prisoners, human rights, and democracy in Russia, Mr. Kara-Murza survived two near-fatal poisonings in 2015 and 2017."

Advertisement

The statement added that the United States stands "in solidarity with Mr. Kara-Murza and his family at this difficult time, and renew our call for his release, as well as the release of all unjustly detained political prisoners in Russia."

Kara-Murza was sentenced in April 2023 to 25 years in prison for condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Related

He was charged with treason, spreading alleged fake news about the Russian army and facilitating an undesirable organization under laws that criminalized dissent against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kara-Murza was detained in 2022 for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government "a regime of murders" during an interview with CNN.

Advertisement

Amnesty International and other human-rights groups spoke out against his sentence and said it was an example of systematic civil society repression in Russia.

In June, the European Union blacklisted nine Russians, hitting them with asset freezes for Kara-Murza's arrest, detention, prosecution and conviction for dissent.

In 2017, he was poisoned but regained consciousness in a Moscow hospital after being on life support and in a coma.

He opposed Putin's policies and worked as an organizer for the Open Russia political party.

Kara-Murza was also poisoned in 2015 and left with permanent nerve damage. He appeared before U.S. congressional committees and called for sanctions against Russia for human rights abuses.

In 2018, he was photographed paying respects to the late Sen. John McCain in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

Latest Headlines

Ukraine parliament, facing pressing need, passes military mobilization bill
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine parliament, facing pressing need, passes military mobilization bill
April 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine's parliament Thursday passed a military mobilization bill to update the legal framework on conscription with goal of increasing military mobilization in 2024.
President Joe Biden hosts trilateral summit with Philippines, Japanese leaders
World News // 6 hours ago
President Joe Biden hosts trilateral summit with Philippines, Japanese leaders
April 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Thursday is hosting the first-ever trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishidan and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to strengthen strategic alliances in the Indo-Pacific.
Vietnam court sentences Truong My Lan to death for fraud
World News // 6 hours ago
Vietnam court sentences Truong My Lan to death for fraud
April 11 (UPI) -- Wealthy real estate entrepreneur Truong My Lan was sentenced to death in a wide-ranging bank fraud case that some have called the most spectacular trial in the history of Vietnam.
Russian missile, drone strike destroys Kyiv's largest power plant, damages two others
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian missile, drone strike destroys Kyiv's largest power plant, damages two others
April 11 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed mass aerial strikes against energy targets across Ukraine overnight knocking out one of the main power stations supplying Kyiv and damaging power infrastructure from Lviv and Odessa to Kharkiv.
Hong Kong detains then deports press freedom group representative
World News // 11 hours ago
Hong Kong detains then deports press freedom group representative
April 11 (UPI) -- A representative for Reporters Without Borders has been denied entry to Hong Kong, according to the international freedom of information advocacy nonprofit.
South Korea's opposition party secures landslide victory in parliamentary vote
World News // 13 hours ago
South Korea's opposition party secures landslide victory in parliamentary vote
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- South Korean voters delivered a rebuke to President Yoon Suk Yeol and his People Power Party in midterm parliamentary elections, official results confirmed Thursday, lifting the Democratic Party to a landslide.
France takes steps to legalize assisted suicide for terminally ill patients
World News // 21 hours ago
France takes steps to legalize assisted suicide for terminally ill patients
April 10 (UPI) -- The French government on Wednesday introduced an end-of-life care bill as an option for mentally competent and terminally ill adults.
Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr holiday in shadow of Israel's war with Hamas
World News // 22 hours ago
Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr holiday in shadow of Israel's war with Hamas
April 10 (UPI) -- Displaced Palestinians in Gaza are marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr amid Israel's war with Hamas that has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
World News // 1 day ago
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
April 10 (UPI) -- The third-longest river in Europe has burst from its banks joining others as floods have swept across parts of Russia and Kazakstan with more flooding on the way, according to multiple reports.
EU court lifts sanctions on two Russian billionaires
World News // 1 day ago
EU court lifts sanctions on two Russian billionaires
April 10 (UPI) -- The European Union's General Court Wednesday lifted sanctions on Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven. They were removed from the EU sanctions list.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
Former Cornell student pleads guilty to posting anti-Semitic threats
Former Cornell student pleads guilty to posting anti-Semitic threats
Judge blocks Florida from enforcing pronoun law against transgender teacher
Judge blocks Florida from enforcing pronoun law against transgender teacher
O.J. Simpson dies at 76 after battle with cancer, family says
O.J. Simpson dies at 76 after battle with cancer, family says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement