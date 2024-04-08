Advertisement
World News
April 8, 2024 / 12:04 AM

Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant damaged in drone attack

By Darryl Coote
International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General inspects the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine on in September 2022. On Sunday, Rossi condemned a drone strike that damaged the facility. File Photo by IAEA Press Office/UPI
International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General inspects the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine on in September 2022. On Sunday, Rossi condemned a drone strike that damaged the facility. File Photo by IAEA Press Office/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Russia-occupied nuclear power plant was attacked by drones Sunday in an incident the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said endangered nuclear safety and security.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war and has repeatledy come under direct attack though Sunday's strike represents the first since November 2022.

Advertisement

The International Atomic Energy Agency has voiced concerns about the facility amid the war and on Sunday, its head, Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, described the Sunday attack as "a major escalation of the nuclear safety and security dangers" at the site.

"Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must cease immediately," he said in a statement.

Related

The IAEA said it confirmed physical impact of the drone detonations, including at one of the site's six reactor buildings, though there are no indications of damage to critical nuclear safety or security systems.

Grossi said that although the damage sustained by unite six did not compromise nuclear safety, "this was a serious incident that had the potential to undermine the integrity of the reactor's containment system."

Advertisement

Russia has blamed Ukraine for the drone strike, which its Rosatom state energy corporation described in a statement as "unprecedented."

It said the first drone struck at about 11:38 a.m. local time in the vicinity of the facility's cafeteria, injuring three people. It said at least two other attacks were recorded, including on the hit the plant's dome.

Rosatom said it urges the IAEA and the European union to "promptly address the immediate threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack. Andriy Yusov, a Defense intelligence of Ukraine spokesman, told local Ukrayinska Pravda that "Ukraine is not involved in any armed provocations on the territory of the illegally occupied Russian ZNPP."

Latest Headlines

Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza after fighting in Khan Younis
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza after fighting in Khan Younis
April 7 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it has withdrawn all of its troops from southern Gaza following fierce fighting against Hamas militants in the city of Khan Younis. 
Cameron says support for Israel 'not unconditional' as Sunak calls for cease-fire
World News // 11 hours ago
Cameron says support for Israel 'not unconditional' as Sunak calls for cease-fire
April 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza on Sunday as Foreign Minister David Cameron said British support for Israel is "not unconditional."
Iran's top commander warns Israel it committed 'suicide' with Damascus attack
World News // 13 hours ago
Iran's top commander warns Israel it committed 'suicide' with Damascus attack
April 7 (UPI) -- The top commander of Iran's military warned Israel on Sunday that it would retaliate after Israel launched an attack Monday that destroyed Iran's consulate in Damascus, the capital of Syria.
Israel defends using AI database Lavender of alleged Hamas targets
World News // 14 hours ago
Israel defends using AI database Lavender of alleged Hamas targets
April 7 (UPI) -- Israel on Sunday defended its use of Lavender, an artificial intelligence software, in the collection and analysis of information about alleged Hamas targets ahead of military operations.
Protesters call for hostage deal before 6-month anniversary of Hamas attacks
World News // 1 day ago
Protesters call for hostage deal before 6-month anniversary of Hamas attacks
April 6 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of anti-government protestors rallied in Tel Aviv Saturday evening calling for a Gaza hostage deal after Israeli forces recovered the body of one of the hostages.
Israeli forces recover slain hostage's body in Khan Younis
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli forces recover slain hostage's body in Khan Younis
April 6 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces recovered the remains of Elad Katzir, who was among more than 200 hostages captured during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Russian authorities evacuate 2,000 people after dam bursts
World News // 1 day ago
Russian authorities evacuate 2,000 people after dam bursts
April 6 (UPI) -- Russian authorities have ordered citizens to evacuate parts of the Ural mountains city of Orsk after a dam burst, according to official media.
Mexico suspends diplomatic relations with Ecuador following embassy raid
World News // 1 day ago
Mexico suspends diplomatic relations with Ecuador following embassy raid
April 6 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Saturday announced the suspension of diplomatic relations with Ecuador after Ecuadorian police stormed Mexico's embassy in Quito Friday evening.
Australia calls for 'full accountability' after IDF strike on aid workers
World News // 1 day ago
Australia calls for 'full accountability' after IDF strike on aid workers
April 6 (UPI) -- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has demanded Israel take "full accountability" for the airstrike that killed seven humanitarian workers, including one Australian, in what she described as a "deadly failure."
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Netherlands protest
World News // 1 day ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Netherlands protest
April 6 (UPI) -- Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was arrested Saturday during a climate demonstration blocking a highway in the Hague, the Netherlands, photos showed. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran's top commander warns Israel it committed 'suicide' with Damascus attack
Iran's top commander warns Israel it committed 'suicide' with Damascus attack
Israel defends using AI database Lavender of alleged Hamas targets
Israel defends using AI database Lavender of alleged Hamas targets
Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza after fighting in Khan Younis
Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza after fighting in Khan Younis
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement