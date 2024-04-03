Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 3, 2024 / 1:07 PM

Zelensky signs law lowering Ukraine's draft age from 27 to 25

By Patrick Hilsman
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law lowering the minimum draft age from 27 to 25. File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law lowering the minimum draft age from 27 to 25. File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law lowering the minimum draft age from 27 to 25.

The bill was approved by the Rada, Ukraine's legislature, in May, but was previously left unsigned by Zelensky.

Advertisement

Zelensky has warned that Russia could launch a renewed offensive as Ukraine struggles to obtain adequate ammunition for their troops, largely due to obstruction from Republicans in Congress.

Ukraine has been suffering from manpower shortages against a larger Russian force.

In February, Zelensky told reporters that, 31,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed resisting the full-scale Russian invasion.

In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a partial mobilization order for 300,000 personnel, prompting street protests and a mass exodus of draft-age men into neighboring countries.

In December, Putin issued an executive order increasing the number of personnel in the military by 170,000.

Also in December, Zelensky said Ukraine would need to mobilize between "450,000-500,000 individuals."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Former Spanish soccer head Luis Rubiales arrested in corruption probe
World News // 2 hours ago
Former Spanish soccer head Luis Rubiales arrested in corruption probe
April 3 (UPI) -- Former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales, who is already facing sexual assault allegations from the women's World Cup, was arrested in Madrid on Wednesday in a separate corruption probe.
Finnish police identify bullying as motive for deadly school shooting
World News // 3 hours ago
Finnish police identify bullying as motive for deadly school shooting
April 3 (UPI) -- Finnish authorities said Wednesday the motive for Tuesday's school shooting that killed a 12-year-old and wounded two students was bullying. The bullied suspect also threatened students before and after the shooting.
At least 9 dead, nearly 1,000 injured in Taiwan earthquake
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 9 dead, nearly 1,000 injured in Taiwan earthquake
April 3 (UPI) -- Taiwan officials have at least nine died and nearly 1,000 injured in the strongest earthquake to hit the island in 25 years, officials said.
NATO ministers contemplate $107B multi-year assistance pledge to keep arming Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
NATO ministers contemplate $107B multi-year assistance pledge to keep arming Ukraine
April 3 (UPI) -- NATO was set to discuss a proposed $107 billion five-year military funding package for Ukraine when defense and foreign ministers of 32 member countries in the mutual defense alliance meet in Brussels later Wednesday.
Jeju islanders collectively mourn historic South Korean massacre
World News // 6 hours ago
Jeju islanders collectively mourn historic South Korean massacre
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, April 3 (UPI) -- Thousands of Jeju islanders endured the wind, rain and fog on Wednesday to come together to collectively mourn the deaths of their loved ones during a memorial ceremony in Jeju City.
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
World News // 7 hours ago
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. food aid charity World Central Kitchen has named the seven members of its staff killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid growing international condemnation over the attack.
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
World News // 15 hours ago
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
April 2 (UPI) -- A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude rocked much of Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake collapsed buildings in the southern city of Hualien, as tsunami waves hit Japan.
North Korea says it fired new intermediate-range hypersonic missile
World News // 14 hours ago
North Korea says it fired new intermediate-range hypersonic missile
SEOUL, April 3 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully test-fired a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile, state media reported Tuesday, adding another nuclear-capable weapon to its expanding arsenal.
J.K. Rowling won't be charged for anti-trans comments amid new Scotland law
World News // 18 hours ago
J.K. Rowling won't be charged for anti-trans comments amid new Scotland law
April 2 (UPI) -- Anti-trans comments made on social media by "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling will not be looked at as criminal amid Scotland's new hate crime law which took effect Monday.
In Israel, tent city outside Knesset protests Netanyahu's government
World News // 21 hours ago
In Israel, tent city outside Knesset protests Netanyahu's government
April 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli protesters have set up a tent city in Jerusalem outside the Knesset on what is the third day of a four-day protest against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan as buildings collapse, people trapped
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
World Central Kitchen identifies seven workers killed in Gaza strike
House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump
House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump
If you miss this year's complete eclipse, next one to appear in U.S. in 2044
If you miss this year's complete eclipse, next one to appear in U.S. in 2044
Transportation Dept. sets new rule on freight train crew size
Transportation Dept. sets new rule on freight train crew size
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement