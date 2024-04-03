Zelensky signs law lowering Ukraine's draft age from 27 to 25

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law lowering the minimum draft age from 27 to 25. File Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law lowering the minimum draft age from 27 to 25. The bill was approved by the Rada, Ukraine's legislature, in May, but was previously left unsigned by Zelensky.

Zelensky has warned that Russia could launch a renewed offensive as Ukraine struggles to obtain adequate ammunition for their troops, largely due to obstruction from Republicans in Congress.

Ukraine has been suffering from manpower shortages against a larger Russian force.

In February, Zelensky told reporters that, 31,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed resisting the full-scale Russian invasion.

In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a partial mobilization order for 300,000 personnel, prompting street protests and a mass exodus of draft-age men into neighboring countries.

In December, Putin issued an executive order increasing the number of personnel in the military by 170,000.

Also in December, Zelensky said Ukraine would need to mobilize between "450,000-500,000 individuals."