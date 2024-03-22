Moscow concert hall reportedly on fire after attack by gunmen

March 22 (UPI) -- A shooting followed by an explosion happened in Moscow Friday according to multiple media sources.

Several gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at Crocus City Hall, one of Russia's biggest shopping and entertainment centers, according to ABC News.

One attacker then threw a grenade, which exploded and started a fire in the hall.

There have been no official reports of deaths.

Russia's prosecutor general posted on Telegram that officials are working to determine how many people were injured or killed in the attack.

"On behalf of Igor Krasnov, the prosecutor of the Moscow region has gone to the scene of the incident at Crocus City Hall to coordinate the actions of law enforcement agencies," the prosecutor general's office posted. "Tonight, before the start of the event in the concert hall in Krasnogorsk, unknown men in camouflage clothes broke into the building and started shooting."

NBC News reported that popular rock band Picnic was scheduled to play at a sold-out show at the concert hall.

Russian emergency officials said firefighters have evacuated about 100 people from the basement of the building and are attempting to rescue people trapped on the roof.

National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby told CNN the White House is working to gather more information on the attack.

"Our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack," he said.

The White House said it found "no indication at this time" of Ukraine's involvement in the attack.

The U.S. State Department issued a notice to Americans in Moscow to avoid larger gatherings and to stay in contact with the State Department for further updates.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.