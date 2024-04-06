Advertisement
World News
April 6, 2024 / 9:28 AM

6 dead, 11 hospitalized in overnight Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv

By Don Jacobson
A photo provided Kharkiv police showed a burning apartment building in Ukraine's second-largest city following an overnight Russian drone strike in which six people were killed and 11 hospitalized. Photo courtesy Regional Police of Kharkiv/Telegram
A photo provided Kharkiv police showed a burning apartment building in Ukraine's second-largest city following an overnight Russian drone strike in which six people were killed and 11 hospitalized. Photo courtesy Regional Police of Kharkiv/Telegram

April 6 (UPI) -- Six people were killed and 11 more are hospitalized Saturday following a wave of overnight Russian drone strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, its mayor said.

Nine apartment buildings and three dormitories were struck at midnight local time in a pair of deadly assaults by Iranian-made Shahed attack drones on Ukraine's second-largest city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a social media post on Telegram.

Advertisement

Also struck in the attack were two kindergartens, two schools, a gas station and several dozen shops, he said.

"More than 3,600 windows were broken at once," he added.

Related

City first responders as well as members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, police and volunteer organizations are all working at the scenes of destruction, the mayor said.

The water supply to the destroyed houses has been "fully restored" while the victims of the attack are being provided with necessary humanitarian aid and shelter.

"Russia is a killer state! And sooner or later she will answer for every life she destroyed," Terekhov declared.

Saturday's strikes came less than a day after a similar Russian missile attack in the Zaporizhia region killed four people and injured more than 20 others.

Advertisement

Regional Military Administrator Ivan Fedorov said in a Telegram post all of the injured in that assault were receiving medical care, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

A total of five missile strikes targeted the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhia during a two-hour span Friday as Russian invaders step up their attacks on Ukrainian targets, which have been ongoing on a daily basis.

Ukrainian Air Force officials said Russian forces launched a total of 32 Shahed missiles overnight Saturday, with 28 being successfully intercepted.

More than 400 missiles and 600 Shahed drones were launched by Russian forces against Ukrainian targets in March alone, they said.

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian intelligence says it destroyed 6 fighter aircraft in Russia
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukrainian intelligence says it destroyed 6 fighter aircraft in Russia
April 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine's intelligence service, the SBU, says it destroyed six Russian military jets at the Morozovsk airbase in Russia's Rostov region, the Kyiv Independant, BBC and CNN report, citing unnamed Ukrainian military sources
European Union pledges $290 million to support Armenia
World News // 22 hours ago
European Union pledges $290 million to support Armenia
April 5 (UPI) -- The European Union on Friday announced a $292 million commitment to Armenia meant to move the country away from its ages-long alignment with Russia.
U.N. Human Rights Council adopts resolution on alleged Israeli Gaza war crimes
World News // 22 hours ago
U.N. Human Rights Council adopts resolution on alleged Israeli Gaza war crimes
April 5 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday adopted a resolution calling for Israel to be held accountable for what it called war crimes in Gaza and urged an immediate cease-fire.
Microsoft warns China could influence elections with AI content
World News // 23 hours ago
Microsoft warns China could influence elections with AI content
April 5 (UPI) -- Microsoft warned in an April report that China and North Korea pose artificial intelligence threats aimed at influencing U.S., South Korean and Indian elections this year with AI-generated false content.
IDF: Strike on aid convoy was 'grave mistake,' 2 senior officers fired for 'serious violation'
World News // 1 day ago
IDF: Strike on aid convoy was 'grave mistake,' 2 senior officers fired for 'serious violation'
April 5 (UPI) -- An investigation into Israel's deadly airstrike in Gaza on a convoy of a U.S. non-profit delivering food aid has determined it was carried out because a military commander mistakenly believed Hamas gunmen were on board.
Early voting kicks off with heavy turnout in South Korea elections
World News // 1 day ago
Early voting kicks off with heavy turnout in South Korea elections
SEOUL, April 5 (UPI) -- South Korean voters turned in record-setting numbers for early voting Friday ahead of next week's parliamentary elections, which are widely seen as a midterm referendum on the administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
McDonald's to buy Israeli franchise from Alonyal
World News // 1 day ago
McDonald's to buy Israeli franchise from Alonyal
April 5 (UPI) -- McDonald's said it will buy its Israeli franchise from Alonyal Limited, after the fast-food chain suffered setbacks amid the Middle Eastern country's war against Hamas in Gaza.
Israel braces for Iranian retaliation for airstrike on embassy in Syria
World News // 1 day ago
Israel braces for Iranian retaliation for airstrike on embassy in Syria
April 4 (UPI) -- Israeli citizens and officials abroad are on guard after Iran accused Israel of killing one of its top military leaders in an airstrike in Syria on Monday.
After aid worker deaths, Biden tells Netanyahu immediate Gaza cease-fire needed
World News // 1 day ago
After aid worker deaths, Biden tells Netanyahu immediate Gaza cease-fire needed
April 4 (UPI) -- The White House confirmed Thursday that President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in their first conversation since Israel's military killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza.
NATO celebrates 75th anniversary of biggest military alliance in history
World News // 1 day ago
NATO celebrates 75th anniversary of biggest military alliance in history
April 4 (UPI) -- NATO marked the 75th anniveraary of the North Atlantic Treaty Thursday as foreign ministers from member nations gathered in Brussels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. AG skeptical of Donald Trump's bond posting that one legal expert calls 'financial chicanery'
N.Y. AG skeptical of Donald Trump's bond posting that one legal expert calls 'financial chicanery'
Damage assessments underway after rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits northeast U.S.
Damage assessments underway after rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits northeast U.S.
Ukrainian intelligence says it destroyed 6 fighter aircraft in Russia
Ukrainian intelligence says it destroyed 6 fighter aircraft in Russia
Democrats propose naming prison after Donald Trump, saying it's honor he 'truly deserves'
Democrats propose naming prison after Donald Trump, saying it's honor he 'truly deserves'
Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million laundry products for defective packaging
Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million laundry products for defective packaging
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement