6 dead, 11 hospitalized in overnight Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv

A photo provided Kharkiv police showed a burning apartment building in Ukraine's second-largest city following an overnight Russian drone strike in which six people were killed and 11 hospitalized. Photo courtesy Regional Police of Kharkiv/ Telegram

April 6 (UPI) -- Six people were killed and 11 more are hospitalized Saturday following a wave of overnight Russian drone strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, its mayor said. Nine apartment buildings and three dormitories were struck at midnight local time in a pair of deadly assaults by Iranian-made Shahed attack drones on Ukraine's second-largest city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a social media post on Telegram. Advertisement

Also struck in the attack were two kindergartens, two schools, a gas station and several dozen shops, he said.

"More than 3,600 windows were broken at once," he added.

City first responders as well as members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, police and volunteer organizations are all working at the scenes of destruction, the mayor said.

The water supply to the destroyed houses has been "fully restored" while the victims of the attack are being provided with necessary humanitarian aid and shelter.

"Russia is a killer state! And sooner or later she will answer for every life she destroyed," Terekhov declared.

Saturday's strikes came less than a day after a similar Russian missile attack in the Zaporizhia region killed four people and injured more than 20 others.

Regional Military Administrator Ivan Fedorov said in a Telegram post all of the injured in that assault were receiving medical care, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

A total of five missile strikes targeted the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhia during a two-hour span Friday as Russian invaders step up their attacks on Ukrainian targets, which have been ongoing on a daily basis.

Ukrainian Air Force officials said Russian forces launched a total of 32 Shahed missiles overnight Saturday, with 28 being successfully intercepted.

More than 400 missiles and 600 Shahed drones were launched by Russian forces against Ukrainian targets in March alone, they said.