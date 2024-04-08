Trending
World News
April 8, 2024 / 2:28 PM

Japan to be considered for membership in AUKUS military technology pact

By Don Jacobson
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) speaks as U.S. President Joe Biden (C), and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discuss the AUKUS initiative at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego on March 13, 2023. The three countries indicated Monday they are considering Japan for inclusion in the Indo-Pacific defense pact. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) speaks as U.S. President Joe Biden (C), and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discuss the AUKUS initiative at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego on March 13, 2023. The three countries indicated Monday they are considering Japan for inclusion in the Indo-Pacific defense pact. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 8 (UPI) -- The United States, Australia and Britain indicated Monday they will officially consider Japan's push to be included in the AUKUS military pact between the three nations.

Japan's possible inclusion in the "pillar" of the pact seeking to bolster defense technology collaboration to counter China's growing naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region is now on the table, the three countries said in a joint statement.

The AUKUS strategic partnership was formed in 2021 in response to increasing Chinese military provocations in the region. "Pillar I," the centerpiece of the pact, focuses on the acquisition of a nuclear submarine capability for Australia, while "Pillar II" seeks to spur the development of a range of advanced defense capabilities in areas such as artificial intelligence and hypersonic missiles across all three nations.

Japan could be a good fit for inclusion in Pillar II, according to Monday's statement from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles.

"Recognizing Japan's strengths and its close bilateral defense partnerships with all three countries, we are considering cooperation with Japan on AUKUS Pillar II advanced capability projects," they wrote.

Marles said in February he was seeking to include Japan in the agreement.

"I think it is natural that we would be talking about a greater level of cooperation between the three countries -- U.S., UK and Australia -- and Japan, in terms of joint collaborations going forward," he told Japan's Kyodo News.

"As Pillar Two becomes more mature, which is going to take some years... I think there is an opportunity at that point to look at how we can cooperate with Japan in relation to that," he said.

The topic of Japan joining AUKUS is also likely to be on the agenda when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in a Washington summit on Wednesday, Japanese media reported.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also is expected to join the summit to discuss enhanced cooperation on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, which could include expanding joint drills.

