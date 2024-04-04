Investigation into EU funding fraud leads to 22 arrests

April 4 (UPI) -- The European Public Prosecutor's Office on Thursday said that nearly two dozen people were arrested in a wide-ranging investigation into the misappropriation of Italian EU Recovery and Resilience Facility Funds.
The prosecutor's office said that 22 people were arrested in Italy, Austria, Romania as part of the probe in which the General Prosecutor's Office said the suspects applied for millions of Euros worth of non-repayable grants and created fake companies to cover their activities.