April 4, 2024 / 2:15 PM

United Nations adopts 'groundbreaking' resolution on human rights for intersex people

By Chris Benson
The United Nations says experts estimate that 1.7 percent of the world's population of 8 billion -- or around 136,000,000 people -- are born with intersex traits and can include those of any gender or sexual orientation. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
April 4 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Thursday for the first time adopted a "groundbreaking" resolution that seeks to protect the human rights of people born intersex.

On Thursday, the U.N.'s Human Rights Council signed-off on a resolution by 24 countries -- with 23 other nations abstaining and no votes against -- and now seeks to "enhance efforts to combat discrimination, violence and harmful practices" against those born with both female and male biological traits.

Throughout their lives, persons with innate variations in sex characteristics may face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination in all areas of life, such as access to education, health, employment, sports and Social Security, as well as restrictions on the exercise of legal capacity and in access to remedies and justice," the resolution reads in part.

U.N. Ambassador Michèle Taylor called the first-ever resolution's adoption "a landmark advancement in human rights," adding on X that the United States "proudly" co-sponsored the initiative that was put forward by Finland, South Africa, Chile and Australia.

Related

The resolution -- which expressed its "grave concern" -- passed Thursday also empowers the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to report, in detail, "discriminatory laws and policies, acts of violence and harmful practices against persons with innate variations in sex characteristics, in all regions of the world."

An intersex person is defined as somebody "born with sex characteristics -- such as sexual anatomy, reproductive organs, hormonal patterns and/or chromosomal patterns -- that do not fit typical binary notions of male or female bodies," according to the United Nations.

A 2019 study found that about 1 in 1,000 babies were born "intersex." That came the same year California, Colorado, New Jersey, New York City, Oregon and Washington began to permit a non-binary designation on birth certificates.

In 2013, Germany became the first country in Europe to allow intersex babies a new "indeterminate sex" category on their birth certificate.

The United Nations says experts estimate that 1.7 percent of the world's population of 8 billion -- or around 136,000,000 people -- are born with intersex traits and can include those of any gender or sexual orientation.

They added that human rights abuses of intersex individuals have come in the form of infanticide, forced and coercive medical interventions, lack of recognition or access to legal remedies, and discrimination.

