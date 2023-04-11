Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 11, 2023 / 4:13 AM

Dozens of U.S. athletes urge House lawmakers to oppose transgender sports ban

By Darryl Coote
Megan Rapinoe is one of 40 U.S. athletes who on Monday urged House lawmakers to oppose a bill that would effectively ban transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Megan Rapinoe is one of 40 U.S. athletes who on Monday urged House lawmakers to oppose a bill that would effectively ban transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of American athletes have called on House lawmakers to oppose legislation that would ban transgender and intersex girls and women from sports, saying "every child deserves to have their life changed for the better by being able to participate in the sport that they love."

The letter was sent Monday to House lawmakers and published online by nonprofit organization Athlete Ally in opposition to House Bill 734, better known as the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023.

Advertisement

Introduced earlier this year by Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida, the bill would make it a violation of Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools, for federally funded education programs or activities to allow those born male from participating in sports designated for women and girls.

While supporters of such bills view them as a way to protect the integrity of girls' and women's sports, LGBTQ advocates have for years railed against these GOP-backed efforts as attacks on the transgender community.

RELATED Kansas passes new restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors

On Monday, 40 professional, Olympic and Paralympic athletes sided with the LGBTQ advocates, stating transgender and intersex human rights were under attack by politicians pushing H.R. 734.

Advertisement

"If this bill passes, transgender and intersex girls and women throughout the country will be forced to sit on the sidelines, away from their peers and their communities," the athletes said. "Denying children access to a place where they can gain significant mental and physical health benefits, and learn lifelong lessons that come from being part of a team and working hard towards your goals does not protect women in sports."

The athletes continued that policing who can and cannot play school sports will likely lead to policing the bodies of all girls and will deter them from being athletes and create further barriers.

RELATED Education Department rule would limit transgender student athlete bans

"We believe that gender equity in sport is critical, which is why we urge policymakers to turn their attention and effort to the causes women athletes have been fighting for decades, including equal pay, an end to abuse and mistreatment, uneven implementation of Title IX and a lack of access and equity for girls of color and girls with disabilities, to name only a few," they said.

"Our deepest hope is that transgender and intersex kids will never have to feel the isolation, exclusion and othering that H.R. 734 is seeking to enshrine into law."

The letter was signed by prominent U.S. athletes, such as retired soccer star Megan Rapinoe, retired hockey star and current director of player development for the New Jersey Devils Meghan Duggan and former basketball star Sue Bird.

Advertisement

It was sent to House lawmakers after the Biden administration last week also outlined a rule change that would limit the ability of schools and athletic associations to enact bans on transgender student athlete participation.

Twenty states, including Texas, Florida and Arizona, have already passed laws banning transgender youth from participating in schools sports designated for girls and women, according to the independent nonprofit think tank Movement Advancement Project.

Read More

Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes

Latest Headlines

VP Harris announces $1.7B in grants for community lenders
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
VP Harris announces $1.7B in grants for community lenders
April 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced $1.73 billion in grants have been awarded to for more than 600 community lenders across the nation that support small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Surfer loses right foot in shark attack near busy Honolulu beach
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Surfer loses right foot in shark attack near busy Honolulu beach
April 11 (UPI) -- A surfer is hospitalized in serious condition after losing his right foot in a shark attack off the south shore of Oahu in Hawaii, according to a statement from his family and Honolulu Emergency Services.
U.S. declares Evan Gershkovich was 'wrongly detained' by Russia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. declares Evan Gershkovich was 'wrongly detained' by Russia
April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Monday that it has designated reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested last month in Russia, as "wrongly detained."
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
April 10 (UPI) -- A bank employee shot and killed five people and injured eight -- including two police officers -- inside a bank lobby in Louisville on Monday, according to police who shot and killed the suspect.
U.S. Postal Service proposes price hikes for mailing services
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service proposes price hikes for mailing services
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service has filed a notice to increase mailing services prices, effective July 9, raising the cost of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp 5.4%, from 63 cents to 66 cents.
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
April 10 (UPI) -- Local commissions plan votes that could reinstate two Black Democratic lawmakers who were expelled from the Tennessee Legislature last week.
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
April 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill Monday to end the national emergency over COVID-19.
Biden teases re-election bid during annual White House Easter Egg Roll
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden teases re-election bid during annual White House Easter Egg Roll
April 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden revealed Monday he plans to run for re-election in 2024 telling NBC "I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls," referencing the annual White House event, adding "I plan on running."
On Pentagon leak, White House officials say much remains to be known
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
On Pentagon leak, White House officials say much remains to be known
April 10 (UPI) -- White House officials are unclear where the leak of sensitive Pentagon documents is coming from or if it has been contained.
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
April 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia grand jury on Monday indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Newport News in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement