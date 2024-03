1 of 2 | New York Attorney General Letitia James threatened legal action Friday against a Nassau County Executive over a ban preventing transgender women and girls from participating in women’s and girls’ teams at county-run facilities. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James threatened legal action Friday against a Nassau County official over a ban preventing transgender women and girls from participating in women's and girls' teams at county-run facilities. James sent Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman a cease-and-desist order Friday, adding she would follow through with "decisive legal action" if Blakeman doesn't "immediately rescind" the order. Advertisement

James referred to the executive order issued Feb. 22 by Blakeman as "transphobic and blatantly illegal."

The new rules stipulate athletes must compete exclusively based on their gender assigned at birth when applying for a permit to use more than 100 venues run by Nassau County on Long Island.

Those facilities include general playing fields in parks, baseball, football, and soccer fields, basketball and tennis courts, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and ice rinks.

Under New York State law, it is illegal to discriminate against an individual based on sex, gender identity or expression.

"The law is perfectly clear: you cannot discriminate against a person because of their gender identity or expression. We have no room for hate or bigotry in New York," James said in her statement.

"This executive order is transphobic and blatantly illegal. Nassau County must immediately rescind the order, or we will not hesitate to take decisive legal action."

James said the executive order will not only negatively affect people living in Nassau County but also deter athletes from other areas from traveling to the area and competing against local teams.