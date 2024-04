Former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales was arrested in a corruption probe. File Photo by Juan Carlos Hidalgo/EPA-EFE

April 3 (UPI) -- Former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales was arrested in Madrid on Wednesday in a corruption probe. The Civil Guard took Rubiales into custody from an airport in Madrid after he returned from the Dominican Republic. Rubiales, who was released after he was booked, is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Prosecutors claim that Rubiales received illegal funds while negotiating a deal to stage the Spanish Super Cup competition in Saudi Arabia. He could receive up to 30 months in prison if found guilty.

Investigators raided Rubiales' residence in Granada last month as part of a probe into money laundering and corruption within the Spanish football federation. He has denied any wrongdoing.

In January, a Spanish judge ruled the Rubiales should face sexual assault charges for kissing Spain's star soccer player Jennifer Hermoso without consent during the Women's World Cup meal ceremony last year.

Rubiales at the time was one of the world's most powerful figures in soccer when he kissed Hermoso after the Spanish women won the World Cup. She has repeatedly maintained the kiss was nonconsensual.

The judge also said at the time that Spanish national women's coach Jorge Vilda and two other officials should also stand trial for trying to pressure Hermoso to defend Rubiales and say she approved of the kiss.

