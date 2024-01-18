Trending
Jan. 18, 2024

'Messi's World Cup' trailer: Lionel Messi preps for 2022 World Cup

By Annie Martin
"Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend," a new docuseries about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 4 | "Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend," a new docuseries about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new show Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the four-part docuseries Thursday.

Messi's World Cup tracks the career of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, including his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory," an official synopsis reads.

The show features interviews with Messi, along with conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators.

Messi's World Cup hails from Smuggler Entertainment, with Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, Matt Renner, Jenna Millman and Juan Camilo Cruz as executive producers.

Apple TV+ released a teaser trailer for the show in December.

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend premieres Feb. 21.

Messi also appears in the Netflix docuseries Captains of the World, which premiered Dec. 30.

