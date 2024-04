At least 29 people were killed when fire ripped through an Istanbul nightclub that was being renovated without proper paperwork, according to authorities. Photo courtesy of Istanbul Fire Department/EPA-EFE

April 2 (UPI) -- At least 29 people were killed in a fire at an Istanbul nightclub that undergoing renovations, authorities said Tuesday. Investigators were working to determine what caused the fire at the Masquerade nightclub, which is located in the basement of a 16-floor apartment building in the Gayrettepe neighborhood of Istanbul. Advertisement

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said the club was being renovated without proper paperwork.

"There is no application for a renovation or a construction regarding the place as it was two floors down from the ground level," Imamoglu said.

Istanbul regional Gov. Davut Gul said the victims of the fire are believed to be construction workers who were doing the renovations.

Turkish Minster of Justice Yilmaz Tunc said a criminal investigation has been opened.

"A judicial investigation was initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the fire, and 3 public prosecutors were assigned," Tunc posted to X.