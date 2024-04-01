Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 1, 2024 / 9:43 AM

Turkey's opposition party scores key local election wins

By Clyde Hughes
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the United Nations General Assembly on September 19, 2023. He acknowledged losses in local elections on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the United Nations General Assembly on September 19, 2023. He acknowledged losses in local elections on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Led by Ekrem Imamoglu's re-election as mayor of Istanbul, Turkey's leading opposition party scored impressive victories in local elections, appearing to send a message to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Republican People's Party, or CHP, continued its control of Istanbul, Turkey's capital of Ankara and other major cities. The CHP even scored some rare wins in more conservative-leaning central Anatolia and regions near the Black Sea.

Advertisement

"My dear Istanbulites, you opened the door to a new future today," Imamoglu said to his audience, according to The Guardian. "Starting tomorrow, Turkey will be a different Turkey. You opened the door to the rise of democracy, equality and freedom ... You ignited hope at the ballot box."

Erdogan acknowledged his Justice and Development Party's losses in his speech on Sunday, vowing that they will perform better in future elections. While not acknowledging his opponents, Erdogan praised the mostly peaceful elections.

"Thanks to the common sense of our citizens, Turkish democracy proved its maturity again," Erdogan said, according to the Daily Sabah. "Elections are the most critical days of democracies and people voice their choices through the ballot.

Advertisement

"The Turkish nation gave its message to the politicians. The winner of this election is Turkey as a whole. The winner is democracy. We paid a high price for its sake."

Turkey's central bank under Erdogan had introduced financial reforms and austerity measures in the country, which inflamed some.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Three men stabbed in terror attack on Israeli shopping mall
World News // 1 hour ago
Three men stabbed in terror attack on Israeli shopping mall
April 1 (UPI) -- A knife rampage at a shopping mall in central Israel left two men and a teenager seriously injured before police shot and killed the assailant.
North Korea says it will launch 'several' spy satellites this year
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea says it will launch 'several' spy satellites this year
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- North Korea said Monday it was on its way to becoming a "space power" and vowed to put several more reconnaissance satellites into orbit this year, following its first successful launch in November.
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
World News // 10 hours ago
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
March 31 (UPI) -- Remains belonging to a two-year-old boy who went missing almost nine months ago in the French Alps have been found, according to local media reports.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes successful hernia surgery
World News // 11 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes successful hernia surgery
March 31 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel underwent successful hernia surgery Sunday night, his doctors said in a statement.
Pope Francis overcomes health concerns to deliver message of peace on Easter Sunday
World News // 13 hours ago
Pope Francis overcomes health concerns to deliver message of peace on Easter Sunday
March 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis overcame health concerns to preside over the Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica and call for an end to the violence in Gaza and Ukraine.
Thousands of Israeli protesters demand Netanyahu's removal
World News // 15 hours ago
Thousands of Israeli protesters demand Netanyahu's removal
March 31 (UPI) -- Protests erupted across Israel over the weekend with tens of thousands of Israelis calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's removal.
Hamas condemns Biden's reported new arms transfer to Israel
World News // 18 hours ago
Hamas condemns Biden's reported new arms transfer to Israel
March 31 (UPI) -- Hamas has condemned President Joe Biden after his administration reportedly approved the transfer of more bombs and fighter jets to Israel amid its war in Gaza.
Jerusalem Christians compare Gaza suffering to Jesus' crucifixion in Easter message
World News // 21 hours ago
Jerusalem Christians compare Gaza suffering to Jesus' crucifixion in Easter message
March 31 (UPI) -- Catholic leaders in East Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank compared Gaza's suffering to the crucifixion of Jesus in an Easter message as Protestant leaders also decried Israel's continuing war.
German Foreign Ministry condemns illegal Israeli settlements
World News // 1 week ago
German Foreign Ministry condemns illegal Israeli settlements
March 24 (UPI) -- The German Foreign Ministry condemned illegal Israeli settlements on Sunday after Israel confiscated 800 hectares, or about three square miles, of Palestinian land.
Explosion injures 4 U.N. workers in Lebanon; Israel denies involvement
World News // 1 day ago
Explosion injures 4 U.N. workers in Lebanon; Israel denies involvement
March 30 (UPI) -- An explosion injured four United Nations peacekeeping personnel on Saturday, the agency said, while Israel and Lebanon traded accusations over who was responsible for the incident.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
Journalist hands over Air Force One pillowcase in discreet rendezvous
Journalist hands over Air Force One pillowcase in discreet rendezvous
Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Easter vigil in NYC
Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Easter vigil in NYC
Rep. Tim Walberg 'stands' by his belief Israel should nuke Gaza
Rep. Tim Walberg 'stands' by his belief Israel should nuke Gaza
Jerusalem Christians compare Gaza suffering to Jesus' crucifixion in Easter message
Jerusalem Christians compare Gaza suffering to Jesus' crucifixion in Easter message
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement