Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 28, 2024 / 10:25 AM

Maundy Thursday service hears recording of King Charles, Camilla distributes 'Maundy Money'

By Paul Godfrey
King Charles was represented by his wife, Queen Camilla, at a Maundy Thursday service at Britain's Worcester Cathedral, with the congregation hearing a recorded message in place of the traditional Easter address by the monarch who stayed home in London where is undergoing treatment for cancer. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
King Charles was represented by his wife, Queen Camilla, at a Maundy Thursday service at Britain's Worcester Cathedral, with the congregation hearing a recorded message in place of the traditional Easter address by the monarch who stayed home in London where is undergoing treatment for cancer. File photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

March 28 (UPI) -- King Charles was represented by his wife, Queen Camilla, at a Maundy Thursday service at Britain's Worcester Cathedral, with the congregation hearing a recorded message in place of the traditional Easter address by the monarch who stayed home in London where is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Opening with a reading of The First Lesson from the Gospel according to John, Charles told parishioners of his "great sadness" at not being able to join them for a service he said held "a very special place in his heart," according to a palace news release.

Advertisement

Hailing Saint John's recounting of how Jesus washed the feet of his disciples, Charles said it was "The" example of "how we should serve and care for each other."

"In this country, we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare. But over and above these organizations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need," he said.

Related

He said the 150 men and women whom he would be giving Maundy Monday, via Camilla, exemplified that public spiritedness, "going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities."

Advertisement

"The act of worship, here in Worcester Cathedral, reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the Coronation Service -- to follow Christ's example 'not to be served, but to serve,'" said Charles.

"That I have always tried to do and continue to do, with my whole heart."

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the king would, however, attend Easter church services at Saint George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, as part of a phased return to limited public duties as he continues to receive treatment for an unspecified (non-prostate) cancer.

The palace announced Charles was ill in February, following the discovery of cancer while he was undergoing in-patient treatment for an enlarged prostate, with a People Magazine report Wednesday citing an unnamed source as saying his cancer treatment is "progressing well."

Latest Headlines

China suspends tariffs on imported bottled Australian wine
World News // 2 hours ago
China suspends tariffs on imported bottled Australian wine
March 28 (UPI) -- China is lifting import tariffs imposed on Australia's more than $650 million trade in bottled wine after almost four years during which it was effectively priced out of the Chinese market, Canberra said Thursday.
Draft assisted dying legislation introduced into Scottish Parliament
World News // 3 hours ago
Draft assisted dying legislation introduced into Scottish Parliament
March 28 (UPI) -- A draft assisted-dying bill that would change the law so that doctors and other medical professionals could help terminally ill people die without fear of prosecution was introduced to the Scottish Parliament.
Benjamin Netanyahu courts support for Rafah offensive: Victory 'weeks away'
World News // 7 hours ago
Benjamin Netanyahu courts support for Rafah offensive: Victory 'weeks away'
March 28 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's victory in the war against Hamas was only "a few weeks away" and that they have "no choice" but to launch a controversial ground offensive into Rafah in southern Gaza.
U.S. adds new sanctions targeting North Korea's weapons program
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. adds new sanctions targeting North Korea's weapons program
SEOUL, March 28 (UPI) -- The United States imposed new sanctions on six North Korean individuals and two entities that generate revenue and facilitate financial transactions for the regime's weapons program, the Treasury Department said.
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
World News // 21 hours ago
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
March 27 (UPI) -- The Colombian Navy says it has seized three tons of cocaine in conjunction with U.S. Central Command's Joint Interagency Task Force.
United States, Britain issue sanctions to financial backers of Gaza Now
World News // 22 hours ago
United States, Britain issue sanctions to financial backers of Gaza Now
March 27 (UPI) -- The financial supporters of the media network Gaza Now, were hit by sanctions by the U.S. Treasury and the British Treasury for promoting terrorism on Wednesday.
Chinese President Xi meets with U.S. CEOs in Beijing
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese President Xi meets with U.S. CEOs in Beijing
March 27 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday met with several U.S. CEOs and academics in Beijing in what appeared to be an effort reassure foreign investors amid global Chinese-U.S. tensions.
Deaths, hospitalizations linked to Kobayashi Pharma's beni-koji supplement
World News // 1 day ago
Deaths, hospitalizations linked to Kobayashi Pharma's beni-koji supplement
March 27 (UPI) -- Two deaths and 106 hospitalizations led to an order Wednesday from Japan's health ministry to destroy red yeast rice supplement products made by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. containing beni-koji.
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
World News // 1 day ago
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
March 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian prisoners of war are being executed by their Russian captors in ever higher numbers amid ongoing human rights and abuses and inhuman treatment, United Nations monitors said.
Japan's yen tumbles to 34-year low against dollar in trading
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's yen tumbles to 34-year low against dollar in trading
March 27 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen tumbled to its lowest mark against the U.S. dollar since 1990 on Wednesday, temporarily sliding to the 151.97-per-dollar level as investors continued to sell the country's currency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million
Powerball jackpot jumps to $935 million
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
Judge rules ex-Trump lawyer, election subversion defendant John Eastman be disbarred
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
Joe Lieberman, longtime senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
Suspect arrested in Illinois stabbing spree that left 4 dead, 5 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement