March 28 (UPI) -- King Charles was represented by his wife, Queen Camilla, at a Maundy Thursday service at Britain's Worcester Cathedral, with the congregation hearing a recorded message in place of the traditional Easter address by the monarch who stayed home in London where is undergoing treatment for cancer. Opening with a reading of The First Lesson from the Gospel according to John, Charles told parishioners of his "great sadness" at not being able to join them for a service he said held "a very special place in his heart," according to a palace news release. Advertisement

Hailing Saint John's recounting of how Jesus washed the feet of his disciples, Charles said it was "The" example of "how we should serve and care for each other."

"In this country, we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare. But over and above these organizations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need," he said.

He said the 150 men and women whom he would be giving Maundy Monday, via Camilla, exemplified that public spiritedness, "going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities."

"The act of worship, here in Worcester Cathedral, reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the Coronation Service -- to follow Christ's example 'not to be served, but to serve,'" said Charles.

"That I have always tried to do and continue to do, with my whole heart."

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the king would, however, attend Easter church services at Saint George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, as part of a phased return to limited public duties as he continues to receive treatment for an unspecified (non-prostate) cancer.

The palace announced Charles was ill in February, following the discovery of cancer while he was undergoing in-patient treatment for an enlarged prostate, with a People Magazine report Wednesday citing an unnamed source as saying his cancer treatment is "progressing well."