Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 27, 2024 / 11:45 PM

U.S. adds new sanctions targeting North Korea's weapons program

By Thomas Maresca
The United States imposed new sanctions on six North Korean individuals and two entities with financial ties to the North's illicit weapons program, the Treasury Department said Wednesday. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
The United States imposed new sanctions on six North Korean individuals and two entities with financial ties to the North's illicit weapons program, the Treasury Department said Wednesday. File Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, March 28 (UPI) -- The United States imposed new sanctions on six North Korean individuals and two entities that generate revenue and facilitate financial transactions for the authoritarian regime's illicit weapons program, the Treasury Department announced.

The action targets agents of North Korean banks as well as companies that employ North Korean IT workers abroad, the department said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

"These actors, operating primarily through networks located in Russia and China, orchestrate schemes, set up front or shell companies and manage surreptitious bank accounts to move and disguise illicit funds, evade sanctions and finance the DPRK's unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," the statement said.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

Related

Among the sanctioned individuals are Yu Pu Ung and Ri Tong Hyok, both China-based representatives of Tanchon Bank. The bank is the financial arm of the Korea Mining Development Corporation, which is the North's "premiere arms dealer and main exporter of goods and equipment related to ballistic missiles and conventional weapons," according to the department.

Advertisement

Russia-based O In Chun, a representative of Korea Daesong Bank, was also sanctioned. The bank is operated by the North's Office 39, which engages in illicit economic activities, manages slush funds and generates revenue for the regime, the department said.

The other sanctioned individuals are China-based Han Chol Man of Kumgang Bank, Russia-based Jong Song Ho of Jinmyong Joint Bank and Jon Yon Gun, who is connected to a newly designated United Arab Emirates real estate company.

The two entities designated Wednesday are Vladivostok-based Limited Liability Company Alis and the UAE's Pioneer Bencont Star Real Estate. Both firms are subordinate to IT firm Chinyong, which manages delegations of North Korean IT workers illegally operating in Russia and Laos.

South Korea also sanctioned four of the individuals and the two entities, its Foreign Ministry announced Thursday.

"Today's joint action reflects our commitment to disrupt the DPRK's efforts to generate revenue for its illicit and destabilizing activities," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said. "The United States, along with our South Korean partners, will continue to take action to safeguard the international financial system and prevent the DPRK from funding its illegal weapons programs."

Advertisement

The new sanctions come amid growing evidence that North Korea has been able to evade a U.N. Security Council resolution that restricts its oil imports, thanks in large part to its growing relationship with Russia.

Seoul and Washington launched a new task force on Tuesday meant to counter the North's oil smuggling operations, which have increased as part of a weapons deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.

The designations also coincided with a meeting of the U.S.-South Korea Working Group on DPRK Cyber Threats this week, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Wednesday.

The group aims to "disrupt the North's ability to generate revenue for its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs through cyber-enabled activities," Miller said.

Pyongyang funds 40% of its WMD program through "illicit cybermeans," the U.N. Security Council's Panel of Experts estimated in its annual report released this month. The Panel said that 58 suspected cyberattacks on cryptocurrency-related companies generated some $3 billion for the regime between 2017 and 2023.

Latest Headlines

Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
World News // 10 hours ago
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
March 27 (UPI) -- The Colombian Navy says it has seized three tons of cocaine in conjunction with U.S. Central Command's Joint Interagency Task Force.
United States, Britain issue sanctions to financial backers of Gaza Now
World News // 11 hours ago
United States, Britain issue sanctions to financial backers of Gaza Now
March 27 (UPI) -- The financial supporters of the media network Gaza Now, were hit by sanctions by the U.S. Treasury and the British Treasury for promoting terrorism on Wednesday.
Chinese President Xi meets with U.S. CEOs in Beijing
World News // 13 hours ago
Chinese President Xi meets with U.S. CEOs in Beijing
March 27 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday met with several U.S. CEOs and academics in Beijing in what appeared to be an effort reassure foreign investors amid global Chinese-U.S. tensions.
Deaths, hospitalizations linked to Kobayashi Pharma's beni-koji supplement
World News // 15 hours ago
Deaths, hospitalizations linked to Kobayashi Pharma's beni-koji supplement
March 27 (UPI) -- Two deaths and 106 hospitalizations led to an order Wednesday from Japan's health ministry to destroy red yeast rice supplement products made by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. containing beni-koji.
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
World News // 16 hours ago
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
March 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian prisoners of war are being executed by their Russian captors in ever higher numbers amid ongoing human rights and abuses and inhuman treatment, United Nations monitors said.
Japan's yen tumbles to 34-year low against dollar in trading
World News // 17 hours ago
Japan's yen tumbles to 34-year low against dollar in trading
March 27 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen tumbled to its lowest mark against the U.S. dollar since 1990 on Wednesday, temporarily sliding to the 151.97-per-dollar level as investors continued to sell the country's currency.
Thailand's lower house passes same-sex marriage bill
World News // 18 hours ago
Thailand's lower house passes same-sex marriage bill
March 27 (UPI) -- Thai lawmakers advanced legislation on Wednesday that would legalize same-sex marriage in the Southeast Asian nation.
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
SEOUL, March 27 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea launched a task force to counter North Korea's illicit oil smuggling operations, both governments said Wednesday, as Russia appears to be helping the regime circumvent U.N. sanctions.
Suicide attack kills six, including five Chinese engineers, in Pakistan
World News // 21 hours ago
Suicide attack kills six, including five Chinese engineers, in Pakistan
March 27 (UPI) -- Five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver are dead after a suicide bomber crashed his vehicle into their bus, authorities and officials said.
PRCS: Southern Gaza hospital shutters following Israeli siege
World News // 1 day ago
PRCS: Southern Gaza hospital shutters following Israeli siege
March 26 (UPI) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society said southern Gaza's Al-Amal Hospital has been shuttered following weeks of being under siege by Israeli forces.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
Colombian Navy teams with U.S. partners to seize 3 tons of cocaine after water, air chase
New Jersey-sold ticket wins Tuesday's $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot
New Jersey-sold ticket wins Tuesday's $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement