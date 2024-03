The German Bundesrat has legalized cannabis consumption, with some restrictions, starting in April. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Germany's government has approved an initiative to legalize the recreational consumption of marijuana. "The federal council approved the Cannabis Act at its meeting" on March 22, the Bundesrat said in a press release Friday. The new legislation will go into effect in April. Advertisement

The law will allow individuals to possess up to 25 grams of cannabis on their person and up to 50 grams of cannabis in their residence. Individuals will also be allowed to cultivate up to three cannabis plants at their residence.

"The purchase and sale of cannabis also remains prohibited. However, if you don't want to grow plants yourself, you can do so in growers' associations," the release said.

The Bundesrat stressed that cannabis still is illegal for minors, and that restrictions apply on consuming cannabis near children or schools.

"In their presence, adults are also not allowed to consume cannabis. There is also a ban on computation within sight of schools and daycare centers as well as in pedestrian zones before 8 p.m.," the Bundesrat said.

The legalization push also will include an amnesty and review of previous marijuana related convictions.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who supported the legislation, warned in February that the legalization of cannabis does not mean its consumption is safe.

Advertisement

"Nobody should misunderstand this law: cannabis consumption is being legalized, but that doesn't mean it isn't dangerous," Lauterbach said.

The sale of cannabis will be restricted to so-called "cannabis social clubs" that will have 500 member limits.