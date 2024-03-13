Trending
March 13, 2024 / 3:35 PM

Massachusetts governor announces misdemeanor marijuana pardons

By Patrick Hilsman
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (pictured in 2022) announced on Wednesday pardons for all misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions in the state. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/EPA-EFE
March 13 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced Wednesday a plan to issue sweeping pardons for all misdemeanor marijuana convictions in the state.

While cases of simple possession will be covered by the pardon, trafficking convictions will not be covered.

"We can be certain that this pardon will address some of the harm those disparities have caused in Massachusetts," Healey said.

In order to be implemented, the plan must be approved by the eight-member Governor's Council.

"If approved, Gov. Healey's pardon will apply to all eligible convictions, and most people will not need to take any action to have their criminal records updated. It would apply to all adult Massachusetts state court misdemeanor convictions before March 13, 2024, for possession of marijuana," the governor's office said in a press release Wednesday.

An online system will be set up to help people obtain documentation to prove that they have been pardoned.

"We're taking this nation-leading action as part of our commitment to using the clemency process to advance fairness and equity in our criminal justice system," Healey said.

Healey made marijuana pardons a part of her 2022 gubernatorial run and linked Wednesday's announcement to national marijuana reform efforts.

During the State of the Union Address Thursday, President Joe Biden said, "No one should be jailed for using or possessing marijuana."

"We're grateful for President Biden's leadership on this at the federal level and proud to answer this call to take action in the states," Healey said.

