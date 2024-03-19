Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 19, 2024 / 1:56 PM

World Meteorological Organization confirms 2023 as hottest year on record

By Clyde Hughes
The World Meteorological Organization on Tuesday confirmed that 2023 was the world's hottest year on record, also noting records for the warmest ocean temperature, highest sea-level rise, sea ice loss in the Antarctic and loss of glacier retreat. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The World Meteorological Organization on Tuesday confirmed that 2023 was the world's hottest year on record, also noting records for the warmest ocean temperature, highest sea-level rise, sea ice loss in the Antarctic and loss of glacier retreat. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- The World Meteorological Organization said in a new report released Tuesday that 2023 was the hottest year on record, leaving behind numerous weather-related catastrophes in its wake.

The WMO's Global Climate Report said in 2023, the global average near-surface temperature was 1.45 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial baseline, with a margin of uncertainty of plus-minus 0.12 degrees Celsius. It also marked the warmest 10-year stretch ever recorded, as well at 1.20 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

The organization said 2023 shattered the record for the warmest ocean temperature, highest sea-level rise, sea ice loss in the Antarctic and loss of glacier retreat.

"Never have we been so close -- albeit on a temporary basis at the moment -- to the 1.5 degree Celsius lower limit of the Paris Agreement on climate change," the WMO's Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said in a statement.

Related

"The WMO community is sounding the Red Alert to the world. Climate change is about much more than temperatures. What we witnessed in 2023, especially with the unprecedented ocean warmth, glacier retreat and Antarctic Sea ice loss, is cause for particular concern."

The report said the sea level rise was one of the most dramatic parts of climate change over the past year. It said the global mean sea level reached its highest point since the satellite record, or 1993.

Advertisement

"The rate of global mean sea level rise in the past 10 years is more than twice the rate of sea level rise in the first decade of the satellite record, from 1993 to 2002," the report said.

The report said the global set of reference glaciers sustained edits largest ice loss on record, driven by melting in western North America and Europe. At the same time, Antarctic sea ice extent fell to its lowest point on record, disappearing in size of that equivalent to France and Germany combined, the report said.

The WHO report comes on the heels of the European Commission's weather service report earlier this month saying February was the hottest on record, reaching 1.77 degrees Celsius, well above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial reference point.

Latest Headlines

Only seven nations meet WHO air pollution standards, study finds
World News // 1 hour ago
Only seven nations meet WHO air pollution standards, study finds
March 19 (UPI) -- More than 90% of the world's nations have pollution levels that exceed World Health Organization standards on particulate matter pollution with only seven reaching the target, according to IQAir.
Blinken says U.S. has 'ironclad commitment' to Philippines alliance in Manila
World News // 3 hours ago
Blinken says U.S. has 'ironclad commitment' to Philippines alliance in Manila
March 19 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Philippines officials of U.S. support and its strong ties and the island nation continues to feel pressure from China.
Airlines offer custom passenger comforts during Ramadan
World News // 3 hours ago
Airlines offer custom passenger comforts during Ramadan
March 19 (UPI) -- With Ramadan well under way, airlines flying out of the Middle East are offering new menu items and benefits for those traveling during the Islamic holiday.
Japan ditches negative interest rate, overhauls loose monetary policy
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan ditches negative interest rate, overhauls loose monetary policy
March 19 (UPI) -- Japan's central bank voted Tuesday to raise its benchmark interest rate out of negative territory for the first time since 2016 and overhaul loose monetary policy aimed at combating decades of deflation.
Hong Kong passes new national security law imposing life sentences for treason, insurrection
World News // 4 hours ago
Hong Kong passes new national security law imposing life sentences for treason, insurrection
March 19 (UPI) -- Hong Kong legislators passed 39 new offenses over five categories in its Safeguarding National Security Law on Tuesday that could leave some violators serving life in prison.
Google celebrates Persian New Year Nowruz with a Doodle
World News // 6 hours ago
Google celebrates Persian New Year Nowruz with a Doodle
March 19 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year, with a colorful Doodle.
Kim Jong Un oversees 'super-large' rocket launcher firing drills
World News // 9 hours ago
Kim Jong Un oversees 'super-large' rocket launcher firing drills
SEOUL, March 19 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a firing drill of "super-large multiple rocket launchers," state media reported Tuesday, an exercise that South Korea had described as a short-range ballistic missile launch.
EU allocates $5B for Ukraine as new U.S. funding remains uncertain
World News // 11 hours ago
EU allocates $5B for Ukraine as new U.S. funding remains uncertain
March 19 (UPI) -- Foreign ministers of the European Union have allocated more than $5 billion for Ukraine's military as additional funding from Kyiv's largest backer, the United States, remains stalled by Republicans in Congress.
Hundreds of Cubans protest lack of food, reliable electricity
World News // 22 hours ago
Hundreds of Cubans protest lack of food, reliable electricity
March 18 (UPI) -- Shortages affecting much of the island nation spurred protests in several of Cuba's larger cities Sunday as its citizens seek electrical power and food.
Russian watchdog says presidential election was 'far short of constitutional standards'
World News // 1 day ago
Russian watchdog says presidential election was 'far short of constitutional standards'
March 18 (UPI) -- Russian election watchdog, the Golos Movement, said the nation's three-day election that saw Vladimir Putin elected to a new six-year term did not meet the standards of its constitution.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fancy flying: 5 airports with grand amenities
Fancy flying: 5 airports with grand amenities
Ohio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler left home alone
Ohio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler left home alone
New video shows missing student Riley Strain speaking to Nashville officer on night he vanished
New video shows missing student Riley Strain speaking to Nashville officer on night he vanished
Studies find no brain injury in 'Havana syndrome' patients
Studies find no brain injury in 'Havana syndrome' patients
Anti-gov't extremist sentenced to life over fatal drive-by shooting of security guard
Anti-gov't extremist sentenced to life over fatal drive-by shooting of security guard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement