Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 7, 2024 / 8:32 AM

EU climate service: February 2024 hottest on record

By Clyde Hughes
The EU's Copernicus Climate Change service said Thursday that February 2024 was the hottest on record. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The EU's Copernicus Climate Change service said Thursday that February 2024 was the hottest on record. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The European Commission's weather service on Thursday said February 2024 was the hottest February on record.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said February 2024 was 1.77 degrees Celsius warmer than the February average for the designated pre-industrial reference period of 1850-1900.

Advertisement

Average ERA5 surface air temperatures -- short for the fifth generation of the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts Atmospheric Reanalysis -- reached 56.37 degrees Fahrenheit, an increase of 0.12 degrees Celsius above the old record set in 2016.

February was also the ninth consecutive month to set heat records for that month of the year.

Related

"February joins the long streak of records of the last few months," Copernicus Director Carlo Buentempo said. "As remarkable as this might appear, it is not really surprising as the continuous warming of the climate system inevitably leads to new temperature extremes."

Buentempo added that work must be done to address the causes of warming.

"The climate responds to the actual concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere so, unless we manage to stabilize those, we will inevitably face new global temperature records and their consequences," he said.

Copernicus noted that while El Nino has continued to weaken in the equatorial Pacific, marine air temperatures remained unusually high.

Advertisement

In February, the average global sea surface temperature was 21.06 degrees Celsius, which marked the highest month on record.

It surpassed the previous record set in August 2023 at 20.98 degrees Celsius.

The weather service said the global average temperature for the past 12 months is the warmest on record, currently 0.68 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991-2020 average and 1.56 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average.

Temperatures remain above average in northern Siberia, central and northwest North America, most of South America, across Africa and western Australia, according to the Copernicus report.

Last month, Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that January's average surface air temperature was 13.14 degrees Celsius, 0.70 higher than January from 1991-2000.

Latest Headlines

Hamas delegation leaves Cairo cease-fire talks to consult with leadership
World News // 1 hour ago
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo cease-fire talks to consult with leadership
March 7 (UPI) -- Hamas temporarily withdrew from four days of Gaza cease-fire negotiations on Thursday saying it would only agree to a deal over Israeli hostages in return for a permanent cessation in the fighting.
Kim Jong Un calls for war preparations amid U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
World News // 3 hours ago
Kim Jong Un calls for war preparations amid U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
SEOUL, March 7 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a training base and called for ramping up drills to prepare for war, state-run media reported Thursday, as U.S. and South Korean forces conducted a joint military exercise.
South Africa makes urgent ask of World Court for more measures against Israel
World News // 8 hours ago
South Africa makes urgent ask of World Court for more measures against Israel
March 7 (UPI) -- South Africa on Wednesday again asked for urgent provisional measures to be added to a January order by the World Court against Israel to reflect the dire situation in Gaza.
Houthi attack on merchant vessel kills 3, injures at least 4
World News // 23 hours ago
Houthi attack on merchant vessel kills 3, injures at least 4
March 6 (UPI) -- A Houthi attack on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday killed three people and injured at least four others, marking the first time the Iran proxy militia has claimed lives in its attacks on the Red Sea.
World Food Program says IDF blocked trucks delivering food to Gaza
World News // 20 hours ago
World Food Program says IDF blocked trucks delivering food to Gaza
March 6 (UPI) -- The World Food Program says its delivery of crucial aid into Gaza has been delayed by Israeli authorities as the U.N. reports starvation among Palestinian civilians.
Russian missile explodes in Odessa close to Zelensky-Greek PM meeting
World News // 18 hours ago
Russian missile explodes in Odessa close to Zelensky-Greek PM meeting
March 6 (UPI) -- A Russian missile appeared to have struck in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa close to where President Volodymyr Zelensky was holding a top-secret meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, calls for election day protests in Russia
World News // 18 hours ago
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, calls for election day protests in Russia
March 6 (UPI) -- Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Wednesday called on Russian citizens to protest the nation's upcoming elections.
U.N.: 8,565 people died on global migrant routes in 2023, highest on record
World News // 20 hours ago
U.N.: 8,565 people died on global migrant routes in 2023, highest on record
March 6 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration said Wednesday 2023 was the deadliest year on record for migrants, with at least 8,565 people dying on global migration routes.
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
World News // 1 day ago
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
March 6 (UPI) -- Five serving British special forces soldiers are under arrest on suspicion of murder by military authorities in connection with the killing of a suspected member of Islamic Jihad in Syria in 2022.
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
World News // 1 day ago
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
March 6 (UPI) -- Nine Jehovah's Witnesses have been convicted in Russia in connection to practicing their religion, according to the church.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matt Gaetz files election interference complaint against Special Counsel Jack Smith
Matt Gaetz files election interference complaint against Special Counsel Jack Smith
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
'Wicked Tuna' star Charlie 'Griff' Griffin dies during boating trip in Outer Banks
'Wicked Tuna' star Charlie 'Griff' Griffin dies during boating trip in Outer Banks
Russian missile explodes in Odessa close to Zelensky-Greek PM meeting
Russian missile explodes in Odessa close to Zelensky-Greek PM meeting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement