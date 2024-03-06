Breaking News
Nikki Haley suspends presidential campaign
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 6, 2024 / 11:18 AM

Minority communities increasingly impacted by dirty air, study says

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Air pollution harms the health of everyone exposed to it, but a new study says communities of color are disproportionately harmed by dirty air. HealthDay
Air pollution harms the health of everyone exposed to it, but a new study says communities of color are disproportionately harmed by dirty air. HealthDay

Air pollution harms the health of everyone exposed to it, but a new study says communities of color are disproportionately harmed by dirty air.

Smog causes nearly 8 times higher childhood asthma rates and 1.3 times higher risk of premature death among minority communities compared to white communities, researchers found.

Advertisement

These elevated risks are a matter of geography, said study co-author Gaige Kerr, a senior research scientist with the George Washington University School of Public Health.

"Redlining and systemic racism have resulted in the least white areas of the U.S. being located near factories, congested roadways or shipping routes with heavily polluted air," Kerr said in a university news release.

Related

For this study, the researchers tracked health problems linked to two forms of air pollution -- the nitrogen dioxide typically spewed by traffic and the fine particulate soot produced by vehicles and industry.

To do this, they combined U.S. Census Bureau data with NASA satellite scans to estimate pollution concentrations and their affect on human health.

Nitrogen dioxide can irritate the lungs and trigger asthma attacks, researchers said in background notes. Fine particulate matter can lodge deep in the lungs and enter the bloodstream, raising the risk of a number of different diseases that include heart disease, lung cancer and stroke.

Advertisement

Overall, an estimated 49,400 premature deaths and nearly 115,000 new cases of childhood asthma were linked to air pollution in the U.S. in 2019, results show.

The research team also found that racial and ethnic health disparities associated with air pollution grew during the last decade.

The gap in premature deaths caused by exposure to fine particulates increased by 16% when comparing communities in the United States containing the fewest and most white residents, researchers said.

By comparison, communities containing the fewest and most Hispanic residents had a premature death gap of 40%.

Likewise, the gap in childhood asthma caused by exposure to nitrogen dioxide between different racial groups grew by 19% over the past decade, results show.

The findings were published Wednesday's Environmental Health Perspectives journal.

"This research shows that the health disparities from exposure to these pollutants are larger than disparities in the exposures themselves, and that the disparities widened over the last decade even as pollution levels fell," said co-researcher Susan Anenberg, director of the George Washington University Climate and Health Institute.

These results indicate that tougher regulation is needed to further lower air pollution levels in this country, researchers said.

"Environmental Protection Agency air quality standards are not adequately protecting Americans, especially the most marginalized communities," Kerr said. "The adverse health effects linked to fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide pollution in our study occurred even though EPA air quality standards were largely met."

Advertisement

Kerr noted that the EPA recently strengthened fine particulate matter standards, a step that will potentially increase protection from this pollutant.

More information

The Natural Resources Defense Council has more on air pollution.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

10,000 steps a day can lower risk of heart disease for almost everyone
Health News // 33 minutes ago
10,000 steps a day can lower risk of heart disease for almost everyone
The more steps a person can fit into their day, the lower their risk of early death and heart disease, regardless of how much a couch potato they are otherwise, a new study shows.
Free COVID-19 test orders to end Friday
Health News // 1 hour ago
Free COVID-19 test orders to end Friday
Americans will not be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests after Friday, U.S. health officials announced.
Concussions can cause iron to collect in brain
Health News // 1 hour ago
Concussions can cause iron to collect in brain
Folks who have suffered a concussion and then develop headaches show iron accumulation in their brains, new research discovers.
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
Health News // 16 hours ago
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that the federal agency had approved an over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor for those who do not use insulin.
Treatment for sensitive teeth may prevent cavities in children
Health News // 18 hours ago
Treatment for sensitive teeth may prevent cavities in children
A cheap cavity-fighting liquid typically used to treat sensitive teeth appears to work as well as dental sealants in preventing tooth decay, a new study finds.
Dangerous heat, humidity a rising threat to U.S. prisoners
Health News // 19 hours ago
Dangerous heat, humidity a rising threat to U.S. prisoners
Almost 2 million Americans incarcerated in the nation's jails and prisons suffer through an average 100 days per year of dangerous heat and humidity, a new report finds.
New biopsy-free test may promptly diagnose oral cancers
Health News // 19 hours ago
New biopsy-free test may promptly diagnose oral cancers
Analysis of a "chemical score" from mouth lesion swab samples might allow patients to skip painful biopsies, getting oral cancers promptly diagnosed in a noninvasive way, scientists report.
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
Health News // 19 hours ago
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
Many people protected by drugs that prevent HIV infection quit using them, upping their vulnerability to the virus that causes AIDS, new research shows.
Lack of adequate sleep may raise risk for diabetes
Health News // 19 hours ago
Lack of adequate sleep may raise risk for diabetes
Are you typically getting only a few hours sleep each night? Besides leaving you groggy all day, your insomnia could also be raising your odds for Type 2 diabetes, new research shows.
Robotic hip 'exoskeleton' helps patients improve walking after stroke
Health News // 20 hours ago
Robotic hip 'exoskeleton' helps patients improve walking after stroke
A new robotic hip exoskeleton could help stroke patients improve their walking stride, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
Study finds sweetened drink consumption may be linked to atrial fibrillation
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
FDA signs off on first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
High number of people on HIV-preventing PrEP drugs stop using them, research shows
Study links sleep apnea issues to memory, thinking problems
Study links sleep apnea issues to memory, thinking problems
Toddlers talk less with parents when fixated on screens
Toddlers talk less with parents when fixated on screens
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement