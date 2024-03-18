Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 18, 2024 / 7:58 AM

2 killed, 11 injured in wave of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting east, central Russia

By Paul Godfrey
Russia's Ministry of Defense said it shot down multiple drones launched by Ukraine with one sparking a fire at the Slovyansk oil refinery as it fell. File photo courtesy Russian Emergencies Ministry/EPA-EFE
Russia's Ministry of Defense said it shot down multiple drones launched by Ukraine with one sparking a fire at the Slovyansk oil refinery as it fell. File photo courtesy Russian Emergencies Ministry/EPA-EFE

March 18 (UPI) -- Ukraine launched waves of attack drones against energy facilities in several regions from Krasnodar in the south to Moscow and Yaroslavi 170 miles northeast of the capital, killing at least two people and injuring 11.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 17 drones were deployed in Krasnodar on the Russian side of the Kerch Strait, opposite occupied Crimea, with most of them downed and one sparking a major blaze at the Slovyansk oil refinery as it fell.

Advertisement

The Slovyansk attack was Ukraine's sixth strike against a Russian oil facility in the past week.

A teenage girl was killed in the southern Belgorod region, close to the Ukraine border, after an apartment building in Grayvoron was struck by shelling and a man was killed when a car park was targeted, injuring 11 others, according to governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Advertisement

The attacks knocked out power to about a dozen settlements, including Oktyabrsky 17 miles sourest of Bogorod city, where ordnance launched from four drones damaged gas as well as electric lines, Gladkov said.

Russia said the attacks in which Kaluga, Oryol, Rostov and Kursk regions were also targeted were an attempt to disrupt its presidential election, being held Friday through Sunday, but the Defense Ministry said air defenses brought down 18 drones, at least four of them over Moscow.

In a post on social media Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said five drones headed for the capital were shot down, four of them above the city districts of Domodedovo, Ramensky and Stupino, with no damage or casualties caused.

All three Moscow airports -- Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky -- responded by grounding flights for almost three hours afterward, Russia's state aviation watchdog reported.

Footage posted online appeared to show a gaping hole in the roof of a building at Domodedovo International Airport, 25 miles south of the capital.

Bryansk region, adjacent to Ukraine, was also targeted with a long-range S-200 ballistic missile but Russian air defenses were able to shoot it down, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported.

Advertisement

A Ukrainian drone strike on an occupied part of Zaporizhzhia set ablaze a polling station, one of scores illegally set up for residents of regions annexed or over-run by Russia since February 2022, including Berdiansk, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson.

Hours after it was reported Vladimir Putin had won a third consecutive six-year term, the European Union, United States, Britain, France, Ukraine and 52 other countries issued a joint statement Monday demanding Russia refrain from holding "illegitimate elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine."

"We condemn in the strongest terms the Russian Federation's illegitimate attempts to organize Russian presidential elections in temporarily occupied areas within the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Holding elections in another U.N. member state's territory without its consent is in manifest disregard for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Such elections have no validity under international law."

In a briefing to the U.N. Security Council on Friday, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo condemned the running of the presidential election in illegally occupied areas of Ukraine as "unacceptable."

"Under international humanitarian law, the occupying power -- in this case, Russia -- must uphold the laws of Ukraine in the occupied territories, she said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Russian arms deal is helping North Korean economy, Seoul says
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian arms deal is helping North Korean economy, Seoul says
SEOUL, March 18 (UPI) -- North Korea's sanctions-hit economy is showing signs of improvement thanks to a munitions deal with Russia that is bringing back food and raw materials in exchange, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Monday.
U.S. announces expanded international effort to fight misuse of commercial spyware
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. announces expanded international effort to fight misuse of commercial spyware
March 18 (UPI) -- The White House said on Monday that six countries have joined with other countries to counter the spread and misuse of commercial spyware mostly used by authoritarian regimes to control and restrict their political oppon
Germany can't sit by and watch Gaza starve, Scholz tells Netanyahu
World News // 17 hours ago
Germany can't sit by and watch Gaza starve, Scholz tells Netanyahu
March 17 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday that his country cannot sit by and watch Palestinian men and women starve amid the war in Gaza.
Taliban: Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 8
World News // 4 hours ago
Taliban: Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 8
March 18 (UPI) -- Pakistani warplanes launched air strikes into Afghanistan early Monday, killing at least eight people, according to the Taliban.
Israel raids Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital, resulting in deaths
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel raids Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital, resulting in deaths
March 17 (UPI) -- Israeli forces overnight launched a "high-precision operation" in the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, officials said, attracting swift condemnation from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Uber agrees to pay Australian drivers in $178M settlement
World News // 6 hours ago
Uber agrees to pay Australian drivers in $178M settlement
March 18 (UPI) -- Uber has agreed to pay a $178 million to settle a class action lawsuit involving thousands of Australian drivers who lost income and license values over the rideshare giant's business practices.
Putin declares victory in Russia's presidential election
World News // 16 hours ago
Putin declares victory in Russia's presidential election
March 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked voters for their faith in him as he won a fifth term in office in a election that has been widely discredited as illegitimate.
North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Monday morning, South Korean defense officials said, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Seoul for a democracy summit.
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
World News // 14 hours ago
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
March 17 (UPI) -- Two people are in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Slovakia, officials reported Sunday. The Environment Ministry may propose making the animals easier to hunt to reduce their population.
Israel continues to detain 13 volunteer healthcare workers
World News // 18 hours ago
Israel continues to detain 13 volunteer healthcare workers
March 17 (UPI) -- Israeli forces continue to detain more than a dozen healthcare workers volunteering with the Palestine Red Crescent Society in Gaza, the organization said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop 'open air drug bazaar'
Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop 'open air drug bazaar'
Illegally parked driver allegedly killed by NYC tow truck operator
Illegally parked driver allegedly killed by NYC tow truck operator
Teen sisters stabbed, one fatally, in fight outside NYC deli
Teen sisters stabbed, one fatally, in fight outside NYC deli
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement