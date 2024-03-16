Advertisement
World News
March 16, 2024 / 11:53 AM

Putin casts vote online as Russian presidential elections enter second day

By Don Jacobson
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown voting online in this weekend's presidential elections in the Russian Federation as well as occupied territories of Ukraine. Western leaders have dismissed the poll as a sham designed to secure Putin an unprecedented fifth term. Photo provided by Kremlin Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown voting online in this weekend's presidential elections in the Russian Federation as well as occupied territories of Ukraine. Western leaders have dismissed the poll as a sham designed to secure Putin an unprecedented fifth term. Photo provided by Kremlin Pool

March 16 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin cast his vote online as weekend presidential elections denounced as a "sham" by his opponents and Western observers continued on Saturday,

The Kremlin released a photo and video of Putin voting online as he seeks an unprecedented fifth term in power in a switch from his traditional practice of making a visit to a polling station on election day.

Advertisement

The presidential election is being held Friday through Sunday both in the Russian Federation as well as in territories of eastern Ukraine occupied by invading Russian forces in a process that critics called a "loyalty check" for locals living in the region.

"For the first time, the polling stations are open for three days including remote online voting, which is available in almost a third of the regions," the Kremlin touted in its announcement of Putin's vote, adding that more than 4.5 million people have registered to vote via online polling.

Advertisement

Putin's opponents, meanwhile, have dismissed the online voting rollout as a possible means for making it harder to identify fraud in the results, Bloomberg reported.

On Friday's first day of voting, turnout in the country was 36.1%, according to election officials, with as many as 38.6 million people took part in the voting -- including 3.4 million online.

Russian officials warned Saturday they would not stand for any "election interference" from "unfriendly powers," including the United States.

"Let me point out that the enemies' efforts cannot disrupt the elections of the President of Russia, which are successfully and actively conducted throughout the country as well as abroad," Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said in a Telegram post.

Ukrainian intelligence cyber specialists told official media Saturday their hackers had succeeded in bringing down the Russian electronic voting system.

Putin is running alongside three other candidates but is all but assured another six-year term amid the bloody and brutal invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2022. He faces little to no opposition as Boris Nadezhdin, who has been a vocal critic of the war in Ukraine, was disqualified from running on a technicality, with election officials claiming he had failed to collect the required 100,000 signatures.

Advertisement

In the occupied areas of eastern Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Crimea, the holding of a presidential ballot has drawn strong criticism from Western backers of Kyiv.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield called it "a blatant propaganda exercise, undertaken in the hopes of somehow strengthening Russia's false claim to the parts of Ukraine it illegally invaded."

"To hold Russian elections in Ukraine's sovereign territory is proof of the tie between the Kremlin's external aggression and internal repression," she said in remarks to the Security Council on Friday. "It is an affront to the U.N. Charter principles that underpin global security and stability."

"Putin forcing Russia's sham election on illegally occupied regions of Ukraine is a disturbing reminder of what is at stake for Ukraine," British Defense Minister Grant Schapps wrote in a social media post.

"Whilst brave Ukrainians fight for freedom and democracy, Putin fights to force his tyrannical rule onto millions of innocents," he added.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong-su, 79, convicted of indecent assault
World News // 20 hours ago
'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong-su, 79, convicted of indecent assault
March 15 (UPI) -- A South Korean court found Squid Game actor Oh Yeong-su guilty of indecent assault Friday.
IDF denies responsibility for attack on Gaza aid delivery that killed 20, injured 155
World News // 22 hours ago
IDF denies responsibility for attack on Gaza aid delivery that killed 20, injured 155
March 15 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces on Friday denied responsibility for an attack during an aid delivery near the Kuwaiti roundabout in northern Gaza City where at least 20 people were killed and 155 others were injured.
Israeli PM Netanyahu gives green light to Rafah military ground operation
World News // 22 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu gives green light to Rafah military ground operation
March 15 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved plans for the country's military to begin conducting a ground operation in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.
European Commission allocates $544M for artillery production to aid Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
European Commission allocates $544M for artillery production to aid Ukraine
March 15 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Friday allocated $544 million for an initiative to increase artillery production to aid Ukraine in its war against invading Russia.
U.N. report says Russia is targeting and torturing Ukrainian civilians
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. report says Russia is targeting and torturing Ukrainian civilians
March 15 (UPI) -- Russia committed systematic and widespread violations of international and humanitarian law in Ukraine, according to UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights citing a UN report released Friday.
'Open Arms' charity vessel carrying 200 tons of food arrives on Gaza coast
World News // 1 day ago
'Open Arms' charity vessel carrying 200 tons of food arrives on Gaza coast
March 15 (UPI) -- A charity mission to sail 200 tons of food aid was nearing the coast of Gaza on Friday, in the first delivery through an international maritime corridor meant to combat starvation amid the war with Israel.
UKMTO: Crew safe after missiles target ship in Red Sea
World News // 1 day ago
UKMTO: Crew safe after missiles target ship in Red Sea
March 15 (UPI) -- United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Friday reported a Red Sea attack on a vessel near Yemen, but it caused no damage or casualties.
British telecom Vodafone sells Italian business for $8.7 billion
World News // 1 day ago
British telecom Vodafone sells Italian business for $8.7 billion
March 15 (UPI) -- British telecom giant Vodafone confirmed Friday it has finalized steps to sell the entirety of its Italian operations to Bern-based Swisscom AG in a multibillion-dollar deal.
Nissan, Honda agree to pursue EV development partnership
World News // 1 day ago
Nissan, Honda agree to pursue EV development partnership
March 15 (UPI) -- Nissan and Honda said Friday they signed a feasibility study agreement to pursue a strategic partnership in vehicle electrification and intelligence.
Nippon Steel responds to President Biden opposing its U.S. Steel acquisition
World News // 1 day ago
Nippon Steel responds to President Biden opposing its U.S. Steel acquisition
March 15 (UPI) -- Nippon Steel said Friday its U.S. Steel purchase will deliver clear benefits to union workers and American national security. But President Joe Biden said it's vital U.S. Steel remain an American company.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy to christen new fast-attack submarine USS Idaho this weekend
U.S. Navy to christen new fast-attack submarine USS Idaho this weekend
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
Peter Navarro files emergency appeal to Supreme Court to delay prison
Search on for suspect who shot, killed New Mexico trooper on Interstate 40
Search on for suspect who shot, killed New Mexico trooper on Interstate 40
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
Apple settles federal class-action suit over CEO's comments for $490 million
National Association of Realtors agrees to $418M settlement in commission lawsuit
National Association of Realtors agrees to $418M settlement in commission lawsuit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement