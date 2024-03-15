Trending
'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong-su, 79, convicted of indecent assault

By Patrick Hilsman
'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong-su (2nd from L) was convicted of indecent assault by a South Korean court Friday. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE
March 15 (UPI) -- A South Korean court found Squid Game actor Oh Yeong-su guilty of indecent assault Friday.

In 2022, Oh won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the character Oh Il-nam on the hit Netflix show.

An unnamed victim alleged that, in 2017, Oh had kissed her cheek and made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature while in her room, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Oh, 79, was sentenced to an eight-month suspended sentence and must take 40 hours of classes on sexual violence, according to South Korean media.

Oh already has been removed from Squid Game's second season, which is set to air this year, and has has been removed from promotional materials for the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

According to the New York Times, Oh said he will appeal the court's ruling.

