Nippon Steel responds to President Biden opposing its U.S. Steel acquisition

March 15 (UPI) -- Nippon Steel said Friday its U.S. Steel purchase will deliver clear benefits to union workers and American national security. But President Joe Biden said it's vital U.S. Steel remain an American company.
Biden said in a statement Thursday: "It is important that we maintain strong American steel companies powered by American steel workers. I told our steel workers I have their backs, and I meant it. U.S. Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated."