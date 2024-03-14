Denmark plans to draft women as it seeks to bolster military

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark, on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The two nations agreed on transferring 19 F-16 fighter jets from Denmark to Ukraine, with training missions having already begun. On Wednesday, Denmark announced it plans to conscript women into its military. File Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Denmark plans to conscript women into its military, it defense ministry said, as it seeks to bolster its ranks while strengthening its armed forces. The Nordic nation announced plans Wednesday to implement changes to its conscription policy that will permit women to be drafted, increase the length of service from four to 11 months and see the number of conscripts jump by 300 to 5,000. Advertisement

Denmark's Armed Forces is undergoing an "historic strengthening" and an increase in soldiers is needed to staff operational units, which is requiring it to rethink its conscription model, it said.

"Unfortunately, the security policy situation in Europe has become more and more serious, and we have to take that into account when we look at future defense," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.

"A more robust conscription, including full gender equality, must contribute to the Armed Forces' task resolution, national mobilization and to manning our Armed Forces."

The ministry said that there is a need for its conscription policy to become more "contemporary," which is why it is seeking to conscript women into the military.

All young people, regardless of sex, will be subject to conscription, be required to serve for the same amount of time and be made available to be called on to fight for their country.

Advertisement

"It is absolutely crucial that we get a more robust conscription in Denmark when we have to build up the Danish defense," Poulsen said.

"Therefore, a broader basis for recruiting that includes all genders is needed. This will give access to more competences and better task solving. Quite simply, a more versatile and more complete defense."

The revised conscription plan also calls for all conscripts to undergo five months of basic training followed by six months of operational service.

Those who complete their military service will have a higher level of education, the ministry said.

"I see a new and strengthened conscription as a necessary foundation for solving military tasks, where professional skills, preparedness and robustness are decisive for the armed forces' combat power," Chief of Defense Flemming Lentfer said.

The announcement comes as war continues to be fought in Europe. Ukraine has for the last two years defended itself from a Russian invasion, and Denmark, a member of the defensive NATO alliance, is a supporter of Kyiv, and has provided it with U.S.-made fighter jets.

According to official figures, between 7,000 and 9,000 professional troops serve in the Danish Army, excluding conscripts.

With the announcement, Denmark joins Norway and Sweden as the only European countries to conscript women.

Advertisement