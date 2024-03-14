Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 14, 2024 / 5:25 AM

Denmark plans to draft women as it seeks to bolster military

By Darryl Coote
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark, on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The two nations agreed on transferring 19 F-16 fighter jets from Denmark to Ukraine, with training missions having already begun. On Wednesday, Denmark announced it plans to conscript women into its military. File Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark, on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The two nations agreed on transferring 19 F-16 fighter jets from Denmark to Ukraine, with training missions having already begun. On Wednesday, Denmark announced it plans to conscript women into its military. File Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Denmark plans to conscript women into its military, it defense ministry said, as it seeks to bolster its ranks while strengthening its armed forces.

The Nordic nation announced plans Wednesday to implement changes to its conscription policy that will permit women to be drafted, increase the length of service from four to 11 months and see the number of conscripts jump by 300 to 5,000.

Advertisement

Denmark's Armed Forces is undergoing an "historic strengthening" and an increase in soldiers is needed to staff operational units, which is requiring it to rethink its conscription model, it said.

"Unfortunately, the security policy situation in Europe has become more and more serious, and we have to take that into account when we look at future defense," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.

Related

"A more robust conscription, including full gender equality, must contribute to the Armed Forces' task resolution, national mobilization and to manning our Armed Forces."

The ministry said that there is a need for its conscription policy to become more "contemporary," which is why it is seeking to conscript women into the military.

All young people, regardless of sex, will be subject to conscription, be required to serve for the same amount of time and be made available to be called on to fight for their country.

Advertisement

"It is absolutely crucial that we get a more robust conscription in Denmark when we have to build up the Danish defense," Poulsen said.

"Therefore, a broader basis for recruiting that includes all genders is needed. This will give access to more competences and better task solving. Quite simply, a more versatile and more complete defense."

The revised conscription plan also calls for all conscripts to undergo five months of basic training followed by six months of operational service.

Those who complete their military service will have a higher level of education, the ministry said.

"I see a new and strengthened conscription as a necessary foundation for solving military tasks, where professional skills, preparedness and robustness are decisive for the armed forces' combat power," Chief of Defense Flemming Lentfer said.

The announcement comes as war continues to be fought in Europe. Ukraine has for the last two years defended itself from a Russian invasion, and Denmark, a member of the defensive NATO alliance, is a supporter of Kyiv, and has provided it with U.S.-made fighter jets.

According to official figures, between 7,000 and 9,000 professional troops serve in the Danish Army, excluding conscripts.

With the announcement, Denmark joins Norway and Sweden as the only European countries to conscript women.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
World News // 3 hours ago
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
SEOUL, March 14 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a military training drill and drove a new battle tank, which he claimed was the world's "most powerful," state-run media reported Thursday.
In contentious meeting, Knesset passes war budget as Israel's war cabinet faces dissolution
World News // 15 hours ago
In contentious meeting, Knesset passes war budget as Israel's war cabinet faces dissolution
March 13 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset approved a 2024 war budget in a contentious session Wednesday on a vote of 62-55. The war cabinet and National Unity Coalition could be dissolved as the right-wing New Hope party leaves.
Elon Musk visits German Tesla plant as it reopens after suspected arson
World News // 16 hours ago
Elon Musk visits German Tesla plant as it reopens after suspected arson
March 13 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk visited the electric car company's factory in the German state of Brandenburg on Wednesday after it was closed earlier this month after a suspected arson attack.
U.S. to resume Osprey flights in Japan following Pentagon clearance
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. to resume Osprey flights in Japan following Pentagon clearance
March 13 (UPI) -- The Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it will resume using the V-22 Osprey aircraft with U.S. forces on Thursday after it was cleared to return last week.
Britain introduces legislation overturning Horizon IT system convictions of postal workers
World News // 19 hours ago
Britain introduces legislation overturning Horizon IT system convictions of postal workers
March 13 (UPI) -- The British government introduced legislation to parliament Wednesday that will quash the wrongful theft, fraud and false accounting convictions of hundreds of Post Office sub-contractors.
Toyota, Nissan lead Japanese companies in approving wage hikes
World News // 19 hours ago
Toyota, Nissan lead Japanese companies in approving wage hikes
March 13 (UPI) -- Nissan and Toyota are leading some of Japan's largest companies in offering large pay raises for the second straight year on Wednesday as the country fights chronic deflation in its economy.
EU Parliament approves landmark Artificial Intelligence Act
World News // 19 hours ago
EU Parliament approves landmark Artificial Intelligence Act
March 13 (UPI) -- The European Parliament Wednesday overwhelmingly approved its landmark Artificial Intelligence Act which is designed to place restrictions on and ban some applications of AI it deems "high-risk."
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
World News // 20 hours ago
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
March 13 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir said Wednesday he would re-deploy military forces along the border with Finland in response to the country becoming a member of the NATO alliance in April.
Exiled Navalny aid on Moscow 'extremist' list injured in a hammer attack in Vilnius
World News // 21 hours ago
Exiled Navalny aid on Moscow 'extremist' list injured in a hammer attack in Vilnius
March 13 (UPI) -- The former chief of staff of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was injured in a hammer attack outside his home in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
Taiwan's new legislature, possible Trump win cast shadows over U.S.-Taipei ties
World News // 1 day ago
Taiwan's new legislature, possible Trump win cast shadows over U.S.-Taipei ties
WASHINGTON, March 12 (UPI) -- Taiwan's choice of president in the January elections sent a strong message that the island nation wants to maintain its autonomy from China, but voters also denied the president-elect's party a legislative majority.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $792M, Powerball draws Wednesday
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
Judge tosses 6 charges in Ga. election case against Donald Trump, others
Judge tosses 6 charges in Ga. election case against Donald Trump, others
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement