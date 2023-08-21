Advertisement
World News
Aug. 21, 2023 / 10:24 AM

Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Denmark for F-16s as Russia makes advances in Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen on Monday. Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen/EPA-EFE
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Danish parliament in Copenhagen on Monday while Russian forces made advances in eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked Denmark for providing American-made-16 fighter jets for the defense of Ukraine against Russia's 17-month invasion. Denmark and the Netherlands confirmed Sunday that they will send American-made F-16s to Ukraine once its pilots are trained and ready, in close cooperation with the United States.

Zelensky warned that Russia's attack on Ukraine is a threat to all of Europe.

"All of Russia's neighbors are under threat if Ukraine does not prevail," Zelensky said. "International law will not be resuscitated, democracies of the world, each of them can become a target -- either for missiles, or for mercenaries, or for destabilization, and I am sure you can feel it. But Ukraine will prevail."

Vladimir Barbin, Russia's ambassador to Denmark, called the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine an escalation of the conflict.

In fighting on the ground, Russia reportedly made a push in the east with heavy fighting reported around the city of Kupiansk. Ukrainian officials have described the fighting there as "difficult."

Moscow's success there has come after weeks of shelling in the northeastern city and surrounding areas leading to the first major Ukrainian evacuation in months.

Russia also found itself on the defensive as Ukrainian drones forced the country to briefly suspend flights at two airports in Moscow.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said on social media its air defense stopped two drones. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said they did not result in damage or casualties.

Regional Gov. Andrey Vorobyov said two people were injured when falling debris from a drone hit a cottage.

Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo Airports restricted airspace for about two hours because of the attacks, causing nearly 50 flights to be redirected.

Latest Headlines

2 U.S. service members held in Germany after fatal stabbing at carnival
World News // 34 minutes ago
2 U.S. service members held in Germany after fatal stabbing at carnival
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Two U.S. military service members were taken into federal custody over the weekend after a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death during a confrontation between at least four people at a carnival in western Germany.
British nurse gets life in prison without parole for death of 7 babies
World News // 1 hour ago
British nurse gets life in prison without parole for death of 7 babies
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deaths of seven babies after 10 families gave wrenching victims' impact statements.
China cuts key prime loan rate but leaves mortgage lending rate on hold
World News // 1 hour ago
China cuts key prime loan rate but leaves mortgage lending rate on hold
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- China announced a surprise split-interest rate decision, cutting the prime loan rate in a bid to stimulate the economy, but left the cost for mortgage lending unchanged.
Pakistan offers compensation to Christian homeowners after religious riot
World News // 2 hours ago
Pakistan offers compensation to Christian homeowners after religious riot
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Pakistan's government will offer financial compensation to Christians whose homes were damaged or destroyed in a religious riot last week.
Tropical Storm Franklin to hit Hispaniola on Tuesday
World News // 6 hours ago
Tropical Storm Franklin to hit Hispaniola on Tuesday
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The rapidly-organized Tropical Storm Franklin appears poised to deliver heavy rain to Hispaniola and Puerto Rico starting Tuesday with sustained winds of about 50 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center on Monday
HRW: Saudi Arabia security forces systematically killing Ethiopian migrants
World News // 3 hours ago
HRW: Saudi Arabia security forces systematically killing Ethiopian migrants
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants and asylum seekers have been killed by Saudi border guards while trying to cross into Saudia Arabia from Yemen in a 15-month period from March 2022 to June 2023, Human Rights Watch said.
Hilary batters southern California as a weakened post-tropical cyclone
World News // 4 days ago
Hilary batters southern California as a weakened post-tropical cyclone
(UPI) -- Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall along Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Sunday, bringing the threat of massive flooding to the southwestern United States.
Netherlands, Denmark to provide F-16s to Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
Netherlands, Denmark to provide F-16s to Ukraine
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Denmark and the Netherlands confirmed Sunday that they will send F-16s to Ukraine once its pilots are trained and ready.
Overnight progress cited in fight against raging British Columbia wildfires
World News // 1 day ago
Overnight progress cited in fight against raging British Columbia wildfires
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Crews battling raging wildfires the Canadian province of British Columbia said Sunday they have made progress in containing some of the worst of the blazes but warned much more work lies ahead.
Japan PM Kishida urges safety ahead of Fukushima radioactive water release
World News // 20 hours ago
Japan PM Kishida urges safety ahead of Fukushima radioactive water release
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday urged that the Fukushima nuclear power plant be decommissioned in a safe manner amid lingering concerns over radioactive wastewater.
