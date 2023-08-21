1/6

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen on Monday. Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen/EPA-EFE

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Danish parliament in Copenhagen on Monday while Russian forces made advances in eastern Ukraine. Zelensky thanked Denmark for providing American-made-16 fighter jets for the defense of Ukraine against Russia's 17-month invasion. Denmark and the Netherlands confirmed Sunday that they will send American-made F-16s to Ukraine once its pilots are trained and ready, in close cooperation with the United States.

Zelensky warned that Russia's attack on Ukraine is a threat to all of Europe.

"All of Russia's neighbors are under threat if Ukraine does not prevail," Zelensky said. "International law will not be resuscitated, democracies of the world, each of them can become a target -- either for missiles, or for mercenaries, or for destabilization, and I am sure you can feel it. But Ukraine will prevail."

Vladimir Barbin, Russia's ambassador to Denmark, called the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine an escalation of the conflict.

In fighting on the ground, Russia reportedly made a push in the east with heavy fighting reported around the city of Kupiansk. Ukrainian officials have described the fighting there as "difficult."

Moscow's success there has come after weeks of shelling in the northeastern city and surrounding areas leading to the first major Ukrainian evacuation in months.

Russia also found itself on the defensive as Ukrainian drones forced the country to briefly suspend flights at two airports in Moscow.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said on social media its air defense stopped two drones. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said they did not result in damage or casualties.

Regional Gov. Andrey Vorobyov said two people were injured when falling debris from a drone hit a cottage.

Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo Airports restricted airspace for about two hours because of the attacks, causing nearly 50 flights to be redirected.