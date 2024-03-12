American Express reports vacationers seeking new travel experiences

An American Express Travel report found travelers are focused on creating the right itineraries for their vacations, leaning towards sporting events, like the Super Bowl, pictured here, and unusual adventures. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Vacationers are continuing to embrace spontaneous trips and experiential travel in 2024, according to a new study. Released on Tuesday, an American Express Travel report found travelers are focused on creating the right itineraries for their vacations, leaning towards sporting events, unusual adventures and solo travels that are taken on a whim. Advertisement

Of the travelers polled in the United States, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico and the United Kingdom, 77% of respondents said they care more about "having the right travel experience than about the cost of the trip."

The study also found that 84% of respondents plan to spend more or an equal of money on travel compared to last year.

The study found sports fans are planning trips around athletic events. In February, for example, more than 350,000 flooded Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Many are planning their travel around the Summer Olympics in Paris.

The study found the top cities for summer travelers looking for sports were New York City, Miami, London, Las Vegas and Paris.

The study also found travelers are planning major, life-altering trips that can "deliver transformative experiences."

Advertisement

Evidence of that can be seen in the recent trend of volcano hiking as well as the expected mass of visitors to Texas for the upcoming solar eclipse on Apr. 7. The population of Bell County, located north of Austin, is likely to double from 400,000 to 800,000 leading up to the eclipse.

The study found 76% of Millennials and Gen Z respondents (compared to 69% of all respondents) say they are planning on taking a solo trip 2024. Seventy-four percent of male respondents and 63% of female respondents reported they are planning on taking a solo trip in 2024.

The study found travelers are leaning into flexible itineraries to experience the local culture when they explore.

It also found 68% of people were seeking flexibility in their travel plans and leaving unplanned time in their trip to experience local culture/activities. Almost 60% of respondents said they preferred booking a last-minute getaway to a nearby destination rather than somewhere far away.

Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, said in a statement that travelers are focused on booking a trips to see a favorite sports team compete or something like a once-in-a-lifetime expedition cruise.