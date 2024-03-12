Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 12, 2024 / 8:40 AM

Singapore container ship escapes Houthi missile attack unscathed

By Paul Godfrey
Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen unsuccessfully targeted a Singaporean-owned container vessel with two anti-ship ballistic missiles as it transited the Red Sea on Monday, the U.S. military said. Photo via U.S. Central Command/UPI
Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen unsuccessfully targeted a Singaporean-owned container vessel with two anti-ship ballistic missiles as it transited the Red Sea on Monday, the U.S. military said. Photo via U.S. Central Command/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen unsuccessfully targeted a Singaporean-owned container vessel with two anti-ship ballistic missiles as it transited the Red Sea, the U.S. military said.

The missiles were fired at the 63,000-ton Liberian-flagged Pinocchio on Monday morning but missed their target with no injuries or damage to the vessel, U.S. Central Command said in a news release.

Advertisement

CENTCOM later responded with six "self-defense" strikes against Houthi military assets, destroying an unmanned underwater drone and 18 anti-ship missiles in rebel-controlled areas of Yemen.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region, CENTCOM said.

Related

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels."

The Houthi military command claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement Tuesday carried by state-owned Iranian news agency Mehr.

Spokesman Yahya Saree said the group's naval missile strike had successfully hit "the United States ship Pinocchio" and that the attack had been carried out "in support of the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip."

Advertisement

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks against international shipping in the region and coalition naval forces trying to protect it in recent days targeting another Singaporean commercial vessel and U.S. Navy ships on Saturday.

Group said it fired "several suitable naval missiles" at the M/V Propel Fortune and launched 37 drones targeting several U.S. Navy destroyers.

U.S. Central Command, which said there were two missiles both of which failed to hit their mark, responded with defensive strikes against two truck-mounted anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled areas inside Yemen.

The Houthi's action claimed its first casualties Wednesday when three seamen were killed and four injured in a missile strike on the Liberian-owned bulk carrier True Confidence in the Gulf of Aden.

The vessel was badly damaged in the attack, forcing the surviving crew to abandon ship, according to CENTCOM.

In claiming responsibility the Houthi leadership, as in Monday's attack on the Pinocchio, falsely claimed that they had targeted an American vessel.

The Houthis have launched at least 45 attacks, Pentagon figures show, on merchant shipping in the region since announcing in November that it considered all Israeli vessels and any ship bound for Israeli ports legitimate targets.

Large-scale airstrikes begun by the United States and Britain in mid-January to try to degrade the Houthi's strike capability in mid-January targets prompted the group to expand their mandate to American and British shipping and Western assets in the region.

Advertisement

Yemeni Armed Forces have pledged to continue the attacks until Israel ends its ground and aerial offensives in Gaza.

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian drone attacks, paramilitary incursion come days before Russian election
World News // 4 minutes ago
Ukrainian drone attacks, paramilitary incursion come days before Russian election
March 12 (UPI) -- Russia came under attack from the air and the ground Tuesday after Ukraine unleashed a wave of drones on seven regions,
United Air flight diverted back to Sydney due to 'maintenance issue'
World News // 1 hour ago
United Air flight diverted back to Sydney due to 'maintenance issue'
March 12 (UPI) -- A United Airlines flight from Sydney, Australia, to San Francisco was cut short after crews discovered a "maintenance issue."
Charity ship carrying 200 tons of aid departs Cyprus for Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
Charity ship carrying 200 tons of aid departs Cyprus for Gaza
March 12 (UPI) -- A charity ship towing a barge loaded with 200 tons of aid bound for Gaza departed from a port on the south coast of Cyprus on Tuesday, after a four-day delay.
South Korean citizen detained in Russia for alleged espionage
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korean citizen detained in Russia for alleged espionage
SEOUL, March 12 (UPI) -- A South Korean national was arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage, Seoul's Foreign Ministry confirmed Tuesday.
Montreal studio Moment Factory transforms travel hubs around the world
World News // 5 hours ago
Montreal studio Moment Factory transforms travel hubs around the world
March 12 (UPI) -- Montreal studio Moment Factory is transforming travel hubs across the world into gateway destinations that excite and amaze in places like Tokyo, Singapore, New York and Paris.
Haitian PM Ariel Henry resigns amid surge in gang violence
World News // 5 hours ago
Haitian PM Ariel Henry resigns amid surge in gang violence
March 12 (UPI) -- Embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry of Haiti announced late Monday that he was resigning amid mounting pressure for him to do so as the capital of Port-au-Prince has been subsumed by gang violence.
UNESCO: More than $1B needed to rebuild Ukraine's public scientific infrastructure
World News // 8 hours ago
UNESCO: More than $1B needed to rebuild Ukraine's public scientific infrastructure
March 12 (UPI) -- It will cost more than $1 billion to rebuild Ukraine's public scientific infrastructure, according to a new United Nations report
U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
March 11 (UPI) -- The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom left during a visit to the Diriyah UNESCO World Heritage Site in Riyadh, after a Saudi official asked the Jewish chair of the group to remove his kippah.
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
World News // 15 hours ago
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
March 11 (UPI) -- Porsche is launching a new upscale electric sports car, the 1,093-horsepower Taycan Turbo GT, that will be among the fastest in the world when it hits the market this summer.
Search continues for skier after bodies of 5 companions found in Swiss Alps
World News // 20 hours ago
Search continues for skier after bodies of 5 companions found in Swiss Alps
March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Switzerland said Monday that five bodies of six missing skiers have been found with one individual still missing and a search underway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
Boeing whistleblower found dead in apparent suicide during legal battle
Boeing whistleblower found dead in apparent suicide during legal battle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement