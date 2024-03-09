Advertisement
World News
March 9, 2024 / 1:12 PM

Houthis escalate Red Sea attacks; target Singapore-flagged commercial vessel

By Mike Heuer
The Pentagon says U.S. Navy ships on patrol in the Red Sea on Friday conducted a 'self-defense' strike against two truck-mounted anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Photo courtesy U.S. Central Command/X
The Pentagon says U.S. Navy ships on patrol in the Red Sea on Friday conducted a 'self-defense' strike against two truck-mounted anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Photo courtesy U.S. Central Command/X

March 9 (UPI) -- Houthis rebels in Yemen claimed on Saturday to have attacked a Singapore-flagged commercial vessel and U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea as their assaults against maritime traffic escalated.

The Houthis fired "several suitable naval missiles" against the M/V Propel Fortune as well as launching 37 drones targeting several U.S. Navy destroyers in a separate action, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement.

Advertisement

The U.S. Central Command confirmed the rebels fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at the Propel Fortune but did not strike the ship, while adding in a update that its forces launched defensive strikes against two truck-mounted anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen.

The Propel Fortune is a Singapore-flagged vessel that is owned and operated by Singapore entities. It was located about 50 nautical miles southeast of Aden when attacked.

Related

It was built in Japan in 2012 and formerly was a U.S.-flagged vessel named Trans Oceanic before its recent transfer to the current owner and operator in Singapore.

The attacks were done in separate operations by the Houthi militants and "successfully achieved their goals," Saree said, adding that the drones "successfully hit" targeted U.S. Navy destroyers.

Advertisement

Later on Saturday CENTCOM announced it had shot down a total of 28 Houthi drones during a "large-scale attack" launched by the Houthis against targets in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from 4 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. Sanaa time Friday.

The Houthi attacks on commercial and military vessels are in support of Hamas in Gaza and will continue, Saree said during a weekly rally held Friday in Sanaa, Yemen.

The attacks are escalating, and more than 100 have been reported targeting commercial and naval shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, The Maritime Executive reported.

Latest Headlines

Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
World News // 36 minutes ago
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
March 9 (UPI) -- Israeli military forces hit a large residential tower in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza overnight on Saturday, causing major damage to the 14-story building.
Former Pakistani President Asif Zardari elected to historic second term
World News // 1 hour ago
Former Pakistani President Asif Zardari elected to historic second term
March 9 (UPI) -- Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday was formally elected as the 14th President of Pakistan, marking the 68-year-old's second non-consecutive term holding the office.
Erdogan: Turkey could host peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
World News // 2 hours ago
Erdogan: Turkey could host peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
March 9 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is willing to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia in the interests of reaching a "fair peace" in the ongoing conflict.
Airdrop of aid packages kills 5 children in Gaza, Palestinian officials say
World News // 20 hours ago
Airdrop of aid packages kills 5 children in Gaza, Palestinian officials say
March 8 (UPI) -- Airdropped aid packages from an unidentified country killed five children and injured several others in Gaza on Friday, Palestinian officials said.
Former Honduran president guilty of cocaine conspiracy
World News // 22 hours ago
Former Honduran president guilty of cocaine conspiracy
March 8 (UPI) -- Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was convicted Friday of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and possessing or conspiring to possess machine guns and other "destructive devices."
230M women have undergone female genital mutilation, UNICEF reports
World News // 22 hours ago
230M women have undergone female genital mutilation, UNICEF reports
March 8 (UPI) -- Over 230 million women and girls alive today have suffered from female genital mutilation, according to a UNICEF report released Thursday.
Grenada authorities officially charge 3 escapees with murder of U.S. couple
World News // 23 hours ago
Grenada authorities officially charge 3 escapees with murder of U.S. couple
March 8 (UPI) -- Three prison escapees suspected in the deaths of two Americans in St. Vincent earlier this month were formally charged with capital murder on Friday.
French President Macron urges EU to enshrine abortion rights
World News // 1 day ago
French President Macron urges EU to enshrine abortion rights
March 8 (UPI) -- In a nationwide address Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said the rights of women to access abortion care should be added to the European Union's Charter of Fundamental Rights.
UKMTO: Ship attacked in Red Sea southeast of Aden
World News // 1 day ago
UKMTO: Ship attacked in Red Sea southeast of Aden
March 8 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported another attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden on Friday.
Zelensky lands in Istanbul for talks with Turkish president
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky lands in Istanbul for talks with Turkish president
March 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now in Turkey, arriving in Istanbul Friday on an official state visit with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
Airdrop of aid packages kills 5 children in Gaza, Palestinian officials say
Airdrop of aid packages kills 5 children in Gaza, Palestinian officials say
Senate sends $460B spending bill to Biden's desk hours before government shutdown
Senate sends $460B spending bill to Biden's desk hours before government shutdown
Sen. Katie Britt projects contrast in taking aim at Biden's State of the Union address
Sen. Katie Britt projects contrast in taking aim at Biden's State of the Union address
230M women have undergone female genital mutilation, UNICEF reports
230M women have undergone female genital mutilation, UNICEF reports
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement