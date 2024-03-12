Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 12, 2024 / 5:09 AM

South Korean citizen detained in Russia for alleged espionage

By Thomas Maresca
A South Korean citizen has been detained in Russia on charges of espionage, Seoul's Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday. Russian media reports identify the man as Baek Won-soon. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 2 | A South Korean citizen has been detained in Russia on charges of espionage, Seoul's Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday. Russian media reports identify the man as Baek Won-soon. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, March 12 (UPI) -- A South Korean national was arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage, Seoul's Foreign Ministry confirmed Tuesday.

The arrest was first reported on Monday night by Russia's state news agency TASS, citing law enforcement sources.

Advertisement

The South Korean citizen, Baek Won-soon, 53, is being held at Lefortovo detention center in Moscow under investigation for passing classified state information to a foreign intelligence agency, TASS said.

He was arrested in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok last month and transferred to Moscow, where a court on Monday extended his term of detention until June 15.

Related

The report added that the arrest marked the first time a South Korean citizen has been detained in Russia for espionage.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry confirmed the arrest on Tuesday and said its diplomatic mission has been providing consular assistance.

"The government hopes that our citizen will be able to return safely to his family members as soon as possible, and to this end, we are communicating with the Russian side as necessary," ministry spokesman Lim Soo-suk told reporters at a press briefing.

He added that there were no plans to dispatch additional diplomatic personnel to Russia to assist in the case. The ministry did not provide further details about the identity of the detained South Korean.

Advertisement

News agency Yonhap reported that Baek was a missionary working with a humanitarian organization that helped North Korean defectors, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Yonhap report added that Russian authorities had arrested Baek's wife but later released her. She is currently in South Korea.

A TASS report on Tuesday said that Baek was the founder and director of a travel agency based in Russia, citing law enforcement agencies. He had been living in a "four-star hotel" in the center of Vladivostok before his arrest, the report added.

Relations between Moscow and Seoul have cooled since Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago. After South Korea participated in Western-led boycotts against Russia, Moscow designated it as an "unfriendly" state.

North Korea and Russia, meanwhile, have grown closer in the wake of a September meeting between leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The North has been accused by Seoul and Washington of supplying weapons to Russia, while it is believed to be receiving advanced technology for its space and missile programs in return.

Russia has detained other foreign nationals on a variety of charges over the past year, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Geshkovich.

Advertisement

Geshkovich, who was arrested last March while reporting in Yekaterinburg, Russia, is also being held in Lefortovo prison while he awaits trial. He faces a sentence of up to 20 years on espionage charges that are widely considered baseless and politically motivated.

Latest Headlines

Montreal studio Moment Factory transforms travel hubs around the world
World News // 39 minutes ago
Montreal studio Moment Factory transforms travel hubs around the world
March 12 (UPI) -- Montreal studio Moment Factory is transforming travel hubs across the world into gateway destinations that excite and amaze in places like Tokyo, Singapore, New York and Paris.
Haitian PM Ariel Henry resigns amid surge in gang violence
World News // 1 hour ago
Haitian PM Ariel Henry resigns amid surge in gang violence
March 12 (UPI) -- Embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry of Haiti announced late Monday that he was resigning amid mounting pressure for him to do so as the capital of Port-au-Prince has been subsumed by gang violence.
UNESCO: More than $1B needed to rebuild Ukraine's public scientific infrastructure
World News // 3 hours ago
UNESCO: More than $1B needed to rebuild Ukraine's public scientific infrastructure
March 12 (UPI) -- It will cost more than $1 billion to rebuild Ukraine's public scientific infrastructure, according to a new United Nations report
U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
March 11 (UPI) -- The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom left during a visit to the Diriyah UNESCO World Heritage Site in Riyadh, after a Saudi official asked the Jewish chair of the group to remove his kippah.
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
World News // 10 hours ago
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
March 11 (UPI) -- Porsche is launching a new upscale electric sports car, the 1,093-horsepower Taycan Turbo GT, that will be among the fastest in the world when it hits the market this summer.
Search continues for skier after bodies of 5 companions found in Swiss Alps
World News // 15 hours ago
Search continues for skier after bodies of 5 companions found in Swiss Alps
March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Switzerland said Monday that five bodies of six missing skiers have been found with one individual still missing and a search underway.
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
World News // 16 hours ago
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
March 11 (UPI) -- About 50 people were injured with a Boeing passenger jet operated by LATAM Airlines flying from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand experienced a "technical problem" Monday.
U.S. army logistics ship en route to Mediterranean to begin work on Gaza aid port
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. army logistics ship en route to Mediterranean to begin work on Gaza aid port
March 11 (UPI) -- A U.S Army logistics support vessel is en route from the United States to Gaza to begin construction of a cargo terminal on the coast of Gaza to bring in badly needed aid to the war-stricken Palestinian enclave.
Japan avoids recession after Q4 GDP revised upward to 0.4% growth
World News // 21 hours ago
Japan avoids recession after Q4 GDP revised upward to 0.4% growth
March 11 (UPI) -- Strong capital investment helped the Japanese economy grow by 0.4% in the October-December period compared with the same period the previous year, revised government figures out Monday show.
Moscow student jailed for pro-Ukraine Wi-Fi network
World News // 1 day ago
Moscow student jailed for pro-Ukraine Wi-Fi network
March 10 (UPI) -- A Moscow court has sentenced a student to 10 days in jail for naming his Wi-Fi network with a pro-Ukrainian title.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement