Feb. 20, 2024 / 3:32 AM

Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship

By Thomas Maresca
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un (L) received the gift of a car from Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday. File Photo by Kremlin POOL/UPI
1 of 2 | North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un (L) received the gift of a car from Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday. File Photo by Kremlin POOL/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accepted a car as a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media reported Tuesday, in the latest sign of growing ties between the two countries.

Kim was "presented with a car made in Russia for his personal use by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

The vehicle was delivered to Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong and a party official on Sunday, KCNA said.

Kim Yo Jong conveyed her brother's thanks to Putin, and said that the gift "serves as a clear demonstration of the special relations of friendship between the top leaders of the DPRK and Russia and as the best present."

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

No further details were given about the make and model of the car, which may represent a violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution banning the export of luxury goods to North Korea.

Pyongyang has long flouted the sanctions against luxury items. Kim Jong Un is frequently seen in public in Mercedes-Maybach S-Class vehicles, while family members have been spotted wearing designer clothing and jewelry.

The U.N. Commission of Inquiry report on human rights in North Korea, released 10 years ago this month, criticized the Kim regime for spending state resources on "luxury goods and the advancement of his personality cult instead of providing food to the starving general population."

In October, South Korea's Unification Ministry, which focuses on inter-Korean affairs, claimed that the Kim family was still spending millions of dollars a year on luxury items including Omega watches and Dior handbags.

The relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang has grown since Kim made a rare overseas trip to Russia in September.

During the visit, Putin showed off his personal Aurus Senat limousine to the North Korean leader, who sat in the backseat, Russian news agency TASS reported. Aurus is Russia's first luxury car brand.

Washington and Seoul claim that North Korea is supplying artillery and missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine, while likely receiving advanced technology for its weapons and space program in return.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it was "keeping a close eye" on any exchanges between Russia and North Korea, and noted that Moscow has an obligation to abide by U.N. sanctions.

"Exchanges and cooperation between Russia and North Korea must be conducted in a way that contributes to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula while complying with relevant Security Council resolutions," ministry spokesman Lim Soo-suk said at a press briefing.

"The Security Council's resolution on sanctions against North Korea prohibits the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer to North Korea of all means of transportation, including luxury cars ... regardless of their country of origin," Lim said.

