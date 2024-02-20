Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 3:42 PM

Russian court upholds U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's prison sentence

By Chris Benson
WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing of the Moscow City Court relating to the appeal for the extension of his detention in Russia in October. On Tuesday, a Russian court again extended his detention. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/UPI
WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing of the Moscow City Court relating to the appeal for the extension of his detention in Russia in October. On Tuesday, a Russian court again extended his detention. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/UPI

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A judicial court in Russia on Tuesday upheld the sentence of wrongfully detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

The Tuesday decision further extends, again, his detainment to at least March 30 after the rejection of his legal appeal after nearly a year in a Russian jail since his March 29, 2023, apprehension on charges of espionage.

The Wall Street Journal has emphatically stated that Gershkovich -- known to be the first U.S. journalist since the Cold War's end to be charged in Russia with spying -- has been wrongfully detained and was a journalist just doing his job. The news organization said it will "continue to demand his immediate release."

"It's been nearly one year since Evan's unjust arrest for doing nothing more than his job, and every day he remains in prison is an unconscionable attack on a free press. Evan is a journalist, and any suggestion or portrayal otherwise is fiction," WSJ wrote.

Gershkovich, 32, is one of three U.S. citizens currently being detained by Russia.

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynn Tracy was present at Gershkovich's Moscow court hearing.

Tracy repeated that Gershkovich has been "illegally detained by Russian authorities" but added that she expects to visit with him Wednesday at Lefortovo Prison, where she will "find out how he is being treated and how he is doing."

Former Fox News television host Tucker Carlson recently was in Russia for an interview with Putin, who hinted at the possibility of a prisoner exchange.

The Kremlin maintains that Russia -- which has very tight and strict laws -- is not purposely victimizing American citizens, and a Russian government spokesman told WSJ that many journalists currently work in the eastern European country.

"They freely carry out their work, regardless of which country they represent. If law enforcement agencies suspect some of violating the law, appropriate measures are taken against them," said Dmitry Peskov, a Putin regime representative.

"The [U.S.] position remains unchanged: The accusations brought against Evan are groundless," Tracy said on Telegram.

