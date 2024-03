Friday is International Women's Day. Image courtesy of Google Doodle

March 8 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day, which was established in 1975 by the United Nations to spotlight the importance of gender equality. "The progress made by women over the years would not be possible without the courageous acts of those before them," Google's website noted.

"Here's to those who paved the way and to those who are carrying the torch further -- happy International Women's Day!"

Sophie Diao created the artwork portraying diverse women and girls wrapped in a quilt with patches symbolizing female accomplishments in law, education, sports, the arts and other fields through the years.

Diao said she hopes her Doodle inspires people to spend time with women of different generations than their own.

"There's so much to learn from the experiences of those who came before us, as well as the wonder of those experiencing life for the first time," she said.