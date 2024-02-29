Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with frog cartoon

Thursday is Leap Day. Image courtesy of Google Doodle

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with an animated frog jumping from one lily pad to another in a pond. The smiling amphibian is wearing the No. 29, representing the last day of February, on his chest.

The numbers 28 and 1 are also seen on rocks popping out of the water in the pond.

"Ribbiting news, it's Leap Day! Leap Day, February 29th, only occurs about every four years, to keep our calendars in alignment with the Earth and sun," Google said on its website. "Enjoy this bonus day of February -- Happy Leap Day!"