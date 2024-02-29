Trending
Feb. 29, 2024 / 7:17 AM

Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with frog cartoon

By Karen Butler
Thursday is Leap Day. Image courtesy of Google Doodle
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates Leap Day with an animated frog jumping from one lily pad to another in a pond.

The smiling amphibian is wearing the No. 29, representing the last day of February, on his chest.

The numbers 28 and 1 are also seen on rocks popping out of the water in the pond.

"Ribbiting news, it's Leap Day! Leap Day, February 29th, only occurs about every four years, to keep our calendars in alignment with the Earth and sun," Google said on its website. "Enjoy this bonus day of February -- Happy Leap Day!"

Australian teen sentenced to 3 years in juvenile detention for nation's first school shooting
World News // 44 minutes ago
Australian teen sentenced to 3 years in juvenile detention for nation's first school shooting
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A 15-year-old Australian boy was sentenced to three years in juvenile detention Thursday after he pled guilty to opening fire at a school in the Perth suburbs in May in the country's first-ever school shooting.
Ghana bill increases prison sentence for homosexuality, penalties for LGBTQ allies
World News // 15 hours ago
Ghana bill increases prison sentence for homosexuality, penalties for LGBTQ allies
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ghana's legislature has passed strict a new anti-LGBTQ law, which expands penalties against the LGBTQ community.
Pope Francis checked out at hospital after flu-like symptoms
World News // 17 hours ago
Pope Francis checked out at hospital after flu-like symptoms
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Physicians in Rome treated Pope Francis on Wednesday after his general audience for flu-like symptoms but returned to the Vatican after tests, the Holy See Press Office said.
British High Court rejects Prince Harry's bid to overturn security downgrade
World News // 18 hours ago
British High Court rejects Prince Harry's bid to overturn security downgrade
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Prince Harry on Wednesday lost a challenge in Britain's High Court claiming that a downgrade of his security status after he left his duties as a working royal was unlawful.
Britain charges sixth Bulgarian national in Russian spying investigation
World News // 19 hours ago
Britain charges sixth Bulgarian national in Russian spying investigation
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Bulgarian national residing in Britian has been charged with spying for Russia, according to the Metropolitan Police.
Crippled British bulk carrier remains abandoned in Red Sea as pollution fears mount
World News // 21 hours ago
Crippled British bulk carrier remains abandoned in Red Sea as pollution fears mount
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A British bulk carrier badly damaged in a missile strike by Houthi rebels more than a week ago remains at anchor but abandoned in the Red Sea waiting to be towed to a port as fears grow of a pollution catastrophe.
Ursula von der Leyen urges using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
Ursula von der Leyen urges using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula Van von der Leyen told the European Parliament Wednesday the EU should consider using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine.
Alexei Navalny funeral set for Friday in Moscow
World News // 23 hours ago
Alexei Navalny funeral set for Friday in Moscow
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The funeral of leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny will take place Friday in Moscow, his FBK anti-corruption foundation said.
Leading NATO allies publicly rebuff calls by France for troops on ground in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Leading NATO allies publicly rebuff calls by France for troops on ground in Ukraine
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain and Germany joined at least five other NATO countries in rebuffing French President Emmanuel Macron's call for the West to consider sending troops to fight in Ukraine.
South Korea's plunging fertility rate drops again to record low
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea's plunging fertility rate drops again to record low
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's fertility rate -- already the lowest in the world -- fell again in 2023, its statistics agency said Wednesday.
