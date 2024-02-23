Trending
Feb. 23, 2024 / 7:41 AM

Google Doodle honors Polish-American biochemist Kazimierz Funk

By Karen Butler
Friday is Polish-American biochemist Kazimierz Funk's 140th birthday. Screenshot courtesy of Google Doodle
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle honors the 140th birthday of Polish-American biochemist Kazimierz Funk.

The artwork features a drawing of Funk wearing glasses and stirring something in a beaker.

The scientist and consultant for the U.S. Vitamin Corporation is also seen surrounded by the names of vitamins and nutrient-rich foods because figuring out what foods humans need to be healthy was his specialty.

"After publishing his book Die Vitamine, scientists around the world went on to discover 13 different vitamins over the next 35 years," Google said on its website.

"His contributions to nutrition and medicine helped humanity overcome illnesses like scurvy, and opened several other doors for further scientific discovery."

He died in 1967 at the age of 83.

