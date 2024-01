The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. Monday is the late civil-rights advocate's 95th birthday. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the 95th birthday of the late civil-rights advocate, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tatyana ZW Alanis' artwork depicts several Black people dressed in colorful clothing, linking arms and riding a public bus on their way to the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery protest that King Jr. organized in Alabama. Advertisement

The rally, during which King Jr. gave his memorable "How Long? Not Long" speech, was integral to the passage of the Voting Rights Act prohibiting racial discrimination in elections.

Before that, King Jr. led the year-long Montgomery Bus Boycott until the city's bus system was desegregated in 1955 and he delivered his rousing "I Have a Dream" speech after the March on Washington in 1963.

"He never stopped fighting for equal rights despite being arrested upwards of 20 times, stating that freedom is worth going to jail for, losing a job for, and dying for," the Google home page noted.

"His legacy inspires people to work toward social justice; many honor him on this day by volunteering or taking action to better their community."

King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis. He was 39.