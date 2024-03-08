Trending
World News
March 8, 2024 / 11:39 AM

U.N.: Iran's repression of women and girls in protests are crimes against humanity

By Doug Cunningham
The U.N. Human Rights Council said in a Friday report Iran's violent repression of rights protests and its discrimination against women and girls amount to crimes against humanity. Shown is a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 2022. She was arrested for incorrectly wearing a hijab and died in custody. File photo by EPA-EFE/STR
March 8 (UPI) -- A U.N. Human Rights Council fact-finding mission said Friday that Iran's violent repression of peaceful protests and pervasive institutional discrimination against women and girls amount to crimes against humanity.

The mission's first report said that Iran conducted extrajudicial killings as well as unlawful killings and murder, unnecessary and disproportionate use of force, arbitrary deportation of liberty, torture, rape, enforced disappearances and gender persecution all of which "disproportionately impacted" women, children and members of religious minorities in response to the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protests.

"Pervasive and deep-rooted structural and institutionalized discrimination against women and girls, permeating all areas of their public and private lives, was both a trigger and an enabler of the widespread serious human rights violations and crimes under international law committed against women and girls in the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as others advocating for equality and human rights, in the context of the 'Woman, Life, Freedom' movement," the report said.

The mission's report also found Iran arbitrarily executed at least nine young men while dozens of people charged with capital offenses "remain at risk of execution or receiving a death sentence in relation to the protests."

The report revealed disproportionate force including a pattern of extensive injuries to protesters' eyes that blinded scores of women, men and children.

The U.N. Human Rights Council urged Iranian authorities to stop all executions and immediately and unconditionally release all people "arbitrarily arrested and detained in the context of the protests or for non-compliance with or advocacy against the mandatory hijab."

The fact-finding mission also called on Iranian authorities to "provide justice, truth and reparations to victims of human rights violations" in accordance with international human rights standards.

"We urge the Government to immediately halt the repression of those who have engaged in peaceful protests, in particular women and girls," said Sara Hossain, chair of the Fact-Finding Mission in a statement.

The mission report said Iran used arbitrary arrests against people who just chanted, danced, wrote slogans on walls, honked car horns or posted on social media in support of women's rights, equality and accountability.

Iranian women activists, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, staged a hunger strike in January to protest the execution of Mohammad Ghobadlou.

The United States and Western allies sanctioned Iran in January 2023 for the violent repression of protests following the highly publicized death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died in custody after being arrested for incorrectly wearing her hijab.

More sanctions from Western nations were placed on the Law Enforcement Forces of Iran and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in April 2023 for their roles in protest suppression.

Zelensky lands in Istanbul for talks with Turkish president
World News // 21 minutes ago
Zelensky lands in Istanbul for talks with Turkish president
March 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now in Turkey, arriving in Istanbul Friday on an official state visit with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
New Hong Kong 'national security' bill proposes life sentences for treason, insurrection, mutiny
World News // 1 hour ago
New Hong Kong 'national security' bill proposes life sentences for treason, insurrection, mutiny
March 8 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's government Friday proposed life sentences for treason, insurrection and mutiny under the new Safeguarding National Security Bill.
EU, Cyprus, Britain, UAE sign on to planned U.S. port in Gaza to send aid via sea corridor
World News // 2 hours ago
EU, Cyprus, Britain, UAE sign on to planned U.S. port in Gaza to send aid via sea corridor
March 8 (UPI) -- Britain, the European Union, United Arab Emirates and United States said Friday they would work together to establish a sea corridor to ship aid to the temporary port the United States is building on the Gaza coast.
U.N. Human Rights Council says Israel West Bank settlement plans amount to war crimes
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. Human Rights Council says Israel West Bank settlement plans amount to war crimes
March 8 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk criticized Israel on Friday for announcing this week that it will build 3,426 new settlement homes in the West Bank.
U.S. Embassy in Moscow issues terror threat alert warning Americans to avoid crowds
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Embassy in Moscow issues terror threat alert warning Americans to avoid crowds
March 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued an urgent terror alert to American citizens warning them to avoid concerts and other large gatherings in the capital due to the "imminent" threat of an attack by extremists.
Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day
World News // 4 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day
March 8 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day, which was established in 1975 by the United Nations to spotlight the importance of gender equality.
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May announces departure from politics
World News // 5 hours ago
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May announces departure from politics
March 8 (UPI) -- Former British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that she is quitting politics after almost three decades in parliament.
Kim Jong Un leads artillery firing drill with Seoul in 'striking range'
World News // 8 hours ago
Kim Jong Un leads artillery firing drill with Seoul in 'striking range'
SEOUL, March 8 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw an artillery firing drill that included a demonstration of long-range units that can reach Seoul, state-run media reported Friday.
Sweden officially becomes 32nd member of NATO in Washington ceremony
World News // 22 hours ago
Sweden officially becomes 32nd member of NATO in Washington ceremony
March 7 (UPI) -- Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday morning delivered the NATO Instrument of Accession to Washington, D.C., formally making it the 32nd member of the military alliance.
Swedish police arrest four suspected of 'Islamist extremism'
World News // 21 hours ago
Swedish police arrest four suspected of 'Islamist extremism'
March 7 (UPI) -- Swedish police forces said Thursday they arrested four people connected to "violent Islamist extremism" in the Stockholm area.
