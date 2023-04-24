United States, Britain sanction Iranian forces that cracked down on protesters

Israelis hold placards in support of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a solidarity protest in Jerusalem on October 6, 2022. The United States, Britain and the European Union issued sanctions on Iran in connection with protests over her death. File Photo by Debbie Hill UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The United States announced a new round of sanctions against Iran on Monday, coupled with similar penalties applied by Britain and the European Union in connection with the country's Morality Police and its actions following the death of Mahsa Jina Amini last year. The U.S. announcement punishes the Law Enforcement Forces of Iran and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for the suppression of protests that broke out in September 2022 following the arrest and death of Amini. Advertisement

She died while in the custody of Iran's Morality Police for wearing her hijab incorrectly, according to Iranian officials. The United States also sanctioned authorities responsible for Iran's cyberspace policy and blockage of popular websites.

The U.S. sanctions targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders Parviz Absalan, Amanollah Goshtasbi and Ahmed Khadem Seyedoshohada as well as Law Enforcement Forces leader Salman Adinehvand and Supreme Council on Cyberspace Leader Seyyed Mohammad Amin Aghamiri.

"The Iranian people deserve freedom of expression without the threat of violent retaliation and censorship from those in power," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said. "Along with our key allies and partners, such as the United Kingdom, the United States will continue to take action against those responsible for the regime's violent repression and censorship."

Advertisement

British sanctions named Mohammad Nazar Azimi: Commander of the IRGC, who was responsible for putting down protests in the Kermanshah Province; Habib Shahsavari, the leader of the IRGC in West Azerbaijan Province; Mohsen Karimi, commander of the Markazi Province; and Ahmad Kadem: IRGC commander of the Operational Base Karbala.

The British government said they all led crack downs that resulted in the deaths of peaceful protesters.

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Iran must be held responsible on the international stage for its putdown of demonstrators that results in global human rights violations and deaths.

"That's why we have more than 300 sanctions in place on Iran, including on the IRGC in its entirety," Cleverly said in a statement. "The UK and our international partners are again making clear today that we will not overlook the regime's brutal oppression. We will continue to take a range of action to hold the regime to account for its actions."