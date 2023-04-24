Advertisement
World News
April 24, 2023 / 12:25 PM

United States, Britain sanction Iranian forces that cracked down on protesters

By Clyde Hughes
Israelis hold placards in support of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a solidarity protest in Jerusalem on October 6, 2022. The United States, Britain and the European Union issued sanctions on Iran in connection with protests over her death. File Photo by Debbie Hill UPI
Israelis hold placards in support of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a solidarity protest in Jerusalem on October 6, 2022. The United States, Britain and the European Union issued sanctions on Iran in connection with protests over her death. File Photo by Debbie Hill UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The United States announced a new round of sanctions against Iran on Monday, coupled with similar penalties applied by Britain and the European Union in connection with the country's Morality Police and its actions following the death of Mahsa Jina Amini last year.

The U.S. announcement punishes the Law Enforcement Forces of Iran and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for the suppression of protests that broke out in September 2022 following the arrest and death of Amini.

Advertisement

She died while in the custody of Iran's Morality Police for wearing her hijab incorrectly, according to Iranian officials. The United States also sanctioned authorities responsible for Iran's cyberspace policy and blockage of popular websites.

The U.S. sanctions targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders Parviz Absalan, Amanollah Goshtasbi and Ahmed Khadem Seyedoshohada as well as Law Enforcement Forces leader Salman Adinehvand and Supreme Council on Cyberspace Leader Seyyed Mohammad Amin Aghamiri.

RELATED Seagate hit with record $300 million fine for Huawei export violations

"The Iranian people deserve freedom of expression without the threat of violent retaliation and censorship from those in power," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said. "Along with our key allies and partners, such as the United Kingdom, the United States will continue to take action against those responsible for the regime's violent repression and censorship."

Advertisement

British sanctions named Mohammad Nazar Azimi: Commander of the IRGC, who was responsible for putting down protests in the Kermanshah Province; Habib Shahsavari, the leader of the IRGC in West Azerbaijan Province; Mohsen Karimi, commander of the Markazi Province; and Ahmad Kadem: IRGC commander of the Operational Base Karbala.

The British government said they all led crack downs that resulted in the deaths of peaceful protesters.

RELATED U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran targeting network procuring drone parts

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Iran must be held responsible on the international stage for its putdown of demonstrators that results in global human rights violations and deaths.

"That's why we have more than 300 sanctions in place on Iran, including on the IRGC in its entirety," Cleverly said in a statement. "The UK and our international partners are again making clear today that we will not overlook the regime's brutal oppression. We will continue to take a range of action to hold the regime to account for its actions."

RELATED U.S. charges blacklisted Lebanese art dealer with evading sanctions

Latest Headlines

EU opens Moldova security mission; China says it 'respects status' of former Soviet republics
World News // 2 hours ago
EU opens Moldova security mission; China says it 'respects status' of former Soviet republics
April 24 (UPI) -- The European Union unveiled a new security mission in Moldova on Monday to assist the former Soviet republic with crisis management and hybrid threats, including cybersecurity and foreign information manipulation.
EU, Norway form a Green Alliance to facilitate the energy transition
World News // 2 hours ago
EU, Norway form a Green Alliance to facilitate the energy transition
April 24 (UPI) -- The European Union and Norway on Monday announced they had agreed on renewed commitments to efforts to combat climate change and promote clean energy.
British PM to meet with Scottish leader in effort thrash out differences
World News // 4 hours ago
British PM to meet with Scottish leader in effort thrash out differences
April 24 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet with Scotland's new First Minister Humza Yousaf for talks over a series of disputes including moves to sue the government over its veto of gender recognition legislation.
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
World News // 4 hours ago
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
April 24 (UPI) -- Military spending surged across the globe last year to more than $224 trillion, with the war in Ukraine triggering the sharpest increase in defense budgets throughout Europe since the waning days of the Cold War.
Foreign nations pull diplomats out of Sudan amid military clashes
World News // 4 hours ago
Foreign nations pull diplomats out of Sudan amid military clashes
April 24 (UPI) -- France, Germany and the European Union have joined the United States, Britain and other countries in pulling diplomatic personnel out of Sudan.
South Korea's President Yoon to meet Biden in state visit
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea's President Yoon to meet Biden in state visit
SEOUL, April 24 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol departed for the United States on Monday for a six-day state visit, with economic and security issues high on the agenda amid growing threats from North Korea and China.
Kishida dismisses snap election rumors after parliamentary gains
World News // 6 hours ago
Kishida dismisses snap election rumors after parliamentary gains
April 24 (UPI) -- Japan's Liberal Democratic Party won four of five seats in Sunday elections while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dismissed rumors that he would dissolve the Lower House and call for a snap election.
Credit Suisse outflows neared $69B in Q1
World News // 8 hours ago
Credit Suisse outflows neared $69B in Q1
April 24 (UPI) -- A bank run that forced Credit Suisse to be sold to domestic rival UBS last month saw nearly $69 billion in assets flee its vaults during the first three months of the year, it said.
Australia plans largest military overhaul since WWII amid growing China threat
World News // 9 hours ago
Australia plans largest military overhaul since WWII amid growing China threat
April 24 (UPI) -- Australia on Monday unveiled its new defense strategy that states dramatic reforms are needed so it can meet the growing military challenge posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region.
Azerbaijan erects checkpoint between Armenia, contested Nagorno-Karabakh region
World News // 13 hours ago
Azerbaijan erects checkpoint between Armenia, contested Nagorno-Karabakh region
April 23 (UPI) -- Azerbaijan on Sunday established a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, the sole land link between Armenia and the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, sparking outrage in Yerevan and concern in Washington, D.C.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
No charges from police for man who shot at Instacart delivery car in Florida
Widow sues Celebrity Cruises after husband's decomposing body stored in drink cooler
Widow sues Celebrity Cruises after husband's decomposing body stored in drink cooler
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested in India
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh arrested in India
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement