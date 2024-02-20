Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 10:07 AM

British high court starts hearing on Julian Assange's appeal of U.S. extradition

By Clyde Hughes
Julian Assange's wife, Stella Assange, urged protesters to keep up their support for the WikiLeaks founder as a two-day hearing on his appeal of an order to extradite him to the United States got underway Tuesday. Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Julian Assange's wife, Stella Assange, urged protesters to keep up their support for the WikiLeaks founder as a two-day hearing on his appeal of an order to extradite him to the United States got underway Tuesday. Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will get another chance to plead his case on why he should not be extradited to the United States in a two-day trial that began Tuesday.

Assange did not appear in front of the High Court in London on Tuesday for his extradition appeal and opted out of attending via video link from Belmarsh prison because he was in ill health, his attorney said.

Advertisement

Assange supporters gathered outside the courtroom calling for him to be freed from Britain and his extradition to the United States denied.

Stella Assange, Julian Assange's wife, urged the protesters to "keep showing up" and voicing their opposition "until Julian is free."

Related

"We have two big days ahead, we don't know what to expect, but you're here because the world is watching," she said. "They just cannot get away with this. Julian needs his freedom and we all need the truth.

Stella Assange said her husband would likely appeal the extradition to the European Court for Human Rights if the hearing fails.

"Free Julian Assange, support journalism and safeguard free speech," Tim Dawson, deputy general secretary of the International Federation of Journalists, said among Assange supporters.

Advertisement

U.S. prosecutors charged Assange with 17 charges of espionage and a single count of computer misuse in connection with receiving classified military documents with the help of Chelsea Manning in 2010.

Manning, who was serving as a member of the U.S. military during the leak, served seven years in prison. Assange was granted political asylum by Ecuador and stayed in their London embassy from 2012 to 2019. He was arrested and held for the United States after he left the embassy.

Last week, the Australian prime minister and some members of its Parliament approved a resolution asking that Assange be returned to his homeland of Australia. They said an extradition to the United States would deal a blow to press freedoms.

Latest Headlines

Prince William urges an end to fighting in Gaza 'as soon as possible'
World News // 40 minutes ago
Prince William urges an end to fighting in Gaza 'as soon as possible'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- In an unprecedented intervention in the Gaza conflict, Britain's Prince William, the heir to the throne, called Tuesday for hostilities to be halted at the earliest opportunity.
U.S. calls for conditional temporary Gaza cease-fire in U.N. Security Council draft
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. calls for conditional temporary Gaza cease-fire in U.N. Security Council draft
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United States for the first time put forward a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council calling for a temporary cease-fire in Gaza and for Israel to refrain from launching a ground offensive on Rafah.
Britain, international allies seize operations of LockBit ransomware group
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain, international allies seize operations of LockBit ransomware group
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's National Crime Agency announced on Tuesday that it has infiltrated and seized control of what it is calling the world's most harmful ransomware cybercrime group in LockBit.
U.S. woman detained in Russia for raising funds to aid Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. woman detained in Russia for raising funds to aid Ukraine
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A woman with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship has been arrested on suspicion of treason for raising money to support Ukraine's armed forces.
Hirotake Yano, founder of Japanese discount store Daiso, dies at 80
World News // 4 hours ago
Hirotake Yano, founder of Japanese discount store Daiso, dies at 80
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Hirotake Yano, the founder and former president of Japan's Daiso chain of discount stores, has died at the age of 80, his company said.
Watch Live: U.N.'s top court begins second day of hearings on Israel occupation
World News // 6 hours ago
Watch Live: U.N.'s top court begins second day of hearings on Israel occupation
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United Nations' high court on Tuesday is set to hold its second day of high-profile public hearings on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.
Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accepted a car as a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin, state-run media reported Tuesday, in the latest sign of growing ties between the two countries.
EU vows new sanctions on Russia over Alexei Navalny's death
World News // 9 hours ago
EU vows new sanctions on Russia over Alexei Navalny's death
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The European Union has vowed to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Canada to send hundreds of drones to Ukraine as 2nd anniversary of invasion nears
World News // 13 hours ago
Canada to send hundreds of drones to Ukraine as 2nd anniversary of invasion nears
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Canada is donating hundreds of drones to Ukraine as its struggle to defeat Russia's unprovoked invasion nears its second anniversary, Defense Minister Bill Blair announced Monday.
Alexei Navalny's widow urges world to 'stand next to me' in continuing to fight Putin regime
World News // 1 day ago
Alexei Navalny's widow urges world to 'stand next to me' in continuing to fight Putin regime
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The widow of the late Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny says that she will carry on her late husband's work as the government still refuses to return his body.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Historians rank Trump worst president in history, Lincoln the best
Historians rank Trump worst president in history, Lincoln the best
Boeing declines to send passenger planes to Singapore Airshow
Boeing declines to send passenger planes to Singapore Airshow
Houthi missiles strike British bulk carrier in Red Sea, forcing crew to abandon ship
Houthi missiles strike British bulk carrier in Red Sea, forcing crew to abandon ship
Authorities still searching for missing Texas girl, say suspect not cooperating
Authorities still searching for missing Texas girl, say suspect not cooperating
Israel says it will attack Rafah by Ramadan if hostages not returned
Israel says it will attack Rafah by Ramadan if hostages not returned
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement