Advertisement
World News
Feb. 18, 2024 / 11:17 AM

Brazilian President Lula compares Palestinian 'genocide' to the Holocaust

By Adam Schrader
President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks during the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government session at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. File Photo by COP28/ UN Climate Change/ UPI
President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks during the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government session at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. File Photo by COP28/ UN Climate Change/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Lula da Silva has compared what he called the genocide of Palestinian people with the Holocaust, hours after blasting the U.N. Security Council, leading Israel to summon Brazilian ambassador "for a reprimand."

"What's happening in the Gaza Strip isn't a war, it's a genocide. It's not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It's a war between a highly prepared army and women and children," Lula said while in Ethiopia for the African Union summit.

Advertisement

He added that, "What's happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn't happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews."

Earlier, Lula had said on social media that the U.N. Security Council does not want more countries to join even though "geopolitics is different from 1945."

Related

"We need more representation from more countries, including from the Global South," Lula said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose grandfather Nathan Mileikowsky was a prominent leader in the Zionist movement and emigrated from the United States to what was then the Palestine Mandate in the 1920s, blasted Lula for his comments.

Advertisement

"The words of the president of Brazil are shameful and serious. This is about trivializing the Holocaust and trying to harm the Jewish people and Israel's right to defend itself," Netanyahu said on social media.

"Comparing Israel to the Nazi Holocaust and Hitler is crossing a red line. Israel fights for its defense and securing its future until complete victory and it does so while upholding international law."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced that he has decided to summon the Brazilian ambassador to Israel "for a stern reprimand conversation immediately."

The comments from Lula show an increasing unity among prominent nations in the Global South, following South Africa's charges of genocide against Israel.

Lula is not the first world leader to compare the situation in Gaza to the Holocaust. Previously, Columbian President Gustavo Petro said, "Democratic peoples cannot allow Nazism to reestablish itself in international politics. Israelis and Palestinians are human beings subject to international law. This hate speech if it continues will only bring a holocaust."

Other countries in the Global South that have condemned Israel include Bolivia, which severed ties with Israel, as well as the chairperson of the African Union and Indonesia. In the northern hemisphere, other countries that have condemned Israel include, among others, Ireland and Turkey.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Yulia Navalnaya makes first post since death of husband, Alexei Navalny
World News // 2 hours ago
Yulia Navalnaya makes first post since death of husband, Alexei Navalny
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Alexei Navalny, made her first online post Sunday since the death of her husband at a Russian penal colony.
Tech giants sign accord to combat AI-generated 'deep fake' election year info
World News // 20 hours ago
Tech giants sign accord to combat AI-generated 'deep fake' election year info
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Twenty of the world's leading technology companies have announced a combined effort to fight "deep fake" artificial intelligence misinformation during the 2024 election year.
Ukraine withdraws forces from key city of Avdiivka amid fierce Russian attacks
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine withdraws forces from key city of Avdiivka amid fierce Russian attacks
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- After months of fighting and inflicting thousands of Russian casualties, Ukrainian military leaders say they are withdrawing to new defensive positions in the key eastern village of Avdiivka.
Navalny's team confirms his death as Russian police arrest hundreds of supporters
World News // 1 day ago
Navalny's team confirms his death as Russian police arrest hundreds of supporters
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A spokesperson for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Saturday confirmed his death at a Russian penal colony, declaring he was "murdered" as police arrested hundreds of his supporters across the country.
Russian prison service says Alexei Navalny has died; Biden says 'Putin is responsible'
World News // 2 days ago
Russian prison service says Alexei Navalny has died; Biden says 'Putin is responsible'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for what is believed to be the death of the Kremlin's leading opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison.
Ukraine, Germany finalize bilateral security agreement
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine, Germany finalize bilateral security agreement
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The German and Ukrainian governments concluded a bilateral security cooperation deal Friday as France prepares to finalize its own bilateral agreement.
EU Digital Services Act to take effect for all but smallest online platforms
World News // 1 day ago
EU Digital Services Act to take effect for all but smallest online platforms
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The European Union's Digital Services Act is set to go into effect Saturday, according to the European Commission.
Munich Security Conference: Kamala Harris vows continued U.S. global engagement
World News // 2 days ago
Munich Security Conference: Kamala Harris vows continued U.S. global engagement
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- At the Munich Security Conference Friday Vice-President Kamala Harris vowed the Biden administration is committed to global engagement with allies amid multiple world security threats.
Two dead, six wounded in shooting attack in Israel, attacker killed
World News // 2 days ago
Two dead, six wounded in shooting attack in Israel, attacker killed
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and six wounded in southern Israel Friday in a shooting attack before a passing civilian motorist shot and killed the attacker, according to police.
Greek government approves same-sex marriage
World News // 2 days ago
Greek government approves same-sex marriage
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Greek government on Thursday approved same-sex marriage despite opposition from the influential domestic Orthodox Church.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
Officials have 'person of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
Officials have 'person of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
Autopsy confirms migrant boy died from infection contracted in Chicago shelter
Autopsy confirms migrant boy died from infection contracted in Chicago shelter
Denver funeral director faces charges after remains of 30 bodies found in home
Denver funeral director faces charges after remains of 30 bodies found in home
UAW threatens to strike again at Ford Kentucky plant if local contract isn't resolved
UAW threatens to strike again at Ford Kentucky plant if local contract isn't resolved
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement