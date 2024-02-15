Trending
Feb. 15, 2024 / 8:41 AM

Israeli forces move into Gaza's Nasser hospital, at least 1 patient killed

By Paul Godfrey
Israeli Forces made their way into Nasser hospital, saying intelligence indicated Hamas was operating out of the facility, killing at least one patient.Displaced Palestinians are seen here taking refuge in the hospital in December. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 3 | Israeli Forces made their way into Nasser hospital, saying intelligence indicated Hamas was operating out of the facility, killing at least one patient.Displaced Palestinians are seen here taking refuge in the hospital in December. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Israel confirmed Thursday that its forces were conducting an operation inside one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younis in pursuit of Hamas operatives and that several suspects had been captured.

Israel Defense Forces were operating "against the terrorist organization Hamas" inside the Nasser Hospital compound, IDF said in a post on X.

The military action was, the post added, based on intelligence information "indicating terrorist activity by Hamas at the hospital and its goal is to reach terrorist operatives, including those suspected of involvement in the October Seventh massacre."

"So far, a number of suspects have been detained at the hospital," IDF said.

Officials in Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a social media post that the hospital's orthopedic department had been targeted, killing at least one patient and injuring many others.

Israeli troops entered the complex just hours after Israel ordered thousands of displaced Palestinians sheltering there to evacuate but said medical staff and patients could remain.

The United Nations had said the hospital had only been minimally functioning before IDF made its way in and is one of just 11 hospitals functioning in Gaza.

The latest figures from the Hamas-affiliated Gaza Ministry of Health show 87 people were killed and 104 injured in Gaza in the past 24 hours bringing the total death toll since the outbreak of hostilities Oct. 7 to 28,663 with 68,395 injuries.

Meanwhile, 200 miles to the northeast on the Israel-Lebanon border, Israeli warplanes were in action for a second straight day, striking at Hezbollah launch positions, military buildings and other "terrorist infrastructure" of the militant organization in the Wadi Saluki area, the IDF wrote on social media.

"This morning fighter jets attacked a terrorist infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Lavon area," IDF said.

The airstrikes followed an overnight attack on a Hezbollah military structure in the A-Taiba area.

On Wednesday, Israel fired a barrage of rockets into Lebanon together with "an extensive wave" of airstrikes by its warplanes in retaliation for a rocket attack on Safed in northern Israel that killed an Israeli woman and injured eight others.

Rockets also landed in the towns of Netua and Menara and at an IDF base in northern Israel, damaging launch site.

Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Japan's economy contracted for the second straight quarter in the October to December period pushing it into a technical recession and ceding its spot as the world's third-largest economy to Germany, GDP figures show.
Kim Jong Un oversees launch of new North Korean surface-to-sea missile
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un oversees launch of new North Korean surface-to-sea missile
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a "new-type surface-to-sea missile" and ordered a stronger military posture near a contentious maritime border in the Yellow Sea, state-run media reported Thursday.
Stoltenberg says 18 of 31 NATO members set to meet 2% GDP spending goal
World News // 20 hours ago
Stoltenberg says 18 of 31 NATO members set to meet 2% GDP spending goal
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized increased member state spending ahead of a meeting of NATO Defense Ministers Thursday.
Microsoft, OpenAI fighting foreign hackers utilizing AI in attacks
World News // 20 hours ago
Microsoft, OpenAI fighting foreign hackers utilizing AI in attacks
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Microsoft and Open AI said Wednesday foreign government hackers are using artificial intelligence tools to improve their cyberattacks. They said hacking attempts by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea were disrupted.
Israel attacks Hezbollah targets after strike from Lebanon killed 1, injured 8
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel attacks Hezbollah targets after strike from Lebanon killed 1, injured 8
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Israel fired a barrage of rockets into Lebanon on Tuesday in response to an attack by Beirut, threatening the current conflict in Gaza could spill over boundary lines.
Ford faces British strike after workers reject no wage hike offer
World News // 22 hours ago
Ford faces British strike after workers reject no wage hike offer
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The British union Unite said Wednesday Ford faces a strike by thousands of workers unless the company attends negotiations with conciliation service Acas. Workers rejected Ford offers of bonuses, but no wage increase.
CENTCOM says it thwarted Houthi missile launcher strike on Red Sea vessels
World News // 22 hours ago
CENTCOM says it thwarted Houthi missile launcher strike on Red Sea vessels
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The United States said Wednesday its forces struck a mobile anti-ship cruise missile launcher in a "self-defense" strike on a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, thwarting a strike against vessels in the Red Sea.
Kenyan police rearrest man wanted in connection with Massachusetts death
World News // 23 hours ago
Kenyan police rearrest man wanted in connection with Massachusetts death
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kenya authorities said on Wednesday that they recaptured U.S. murder suspect Kevin Kangethe after he escaped local authorities a week earlier while awaiting extradition.
Australia approves motion urging Britain to return Julian Assange
World News // 23 hours ago
Australia approves motion urging Britain to return Julian Assange
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Australia's prime minister and federal members of Parliament approved a motion Wednesday to return Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to Australia from a British prison and not extradite him to the U.S.
Former PM Shehbaz Sharif set to head new Pakistan coalition government
World News // 1 day ago
Former PM Shehbaz Sharif set to head new Pakistan coalition government
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Following elections with no clear winner, two of Pakistan's main political parties have reached a deal to form a coalition government, shutting out the populist party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
